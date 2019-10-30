News updates from Hindustan Times at 5 PM: P Chidambaram sent to 14-day judicial custody, will go back to Tihar jail and all the latest news at this hour

india

P Chidambaram sent to 14-day judicial custody, will go back to Tihar jail

A Delhi court on Wednesday sent Union finance minister P Chidambaram to 14-day judicial custody in the INX Media money laundering case being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). This means that the Congress leader will go back to Tihar jail for the next 14 days.

Regret killing of innocents in Kashmir, say EU lawmakers on J-K visit

A delegation of European Union parliamentarians, currently on a visit to Kashmir, said on Wednesday that they were in the Valley to find facts and not to interfere in Indian politics. They also condemned the killings of six non-Kashmiri labourers in Kashmir’s Kulgam on Tuesday, the day the 23-member delegation landed in Srinagar.

‘Gravest sin’: Congress attacks Centre over EU lawmakers’ J-K visit

Coming down heavily on the government for allowing a delegation of European Union (EU) parliamentarians to visit Kashmir, the opposition party also asked the Prime Minister to come clean on Madi Sharma who facilitated his meeting with the delegation and its tour of the valley.

From midnight, Jammu and Kashmir transitions into two union territories

The day will be marked by G C Murmu, a former bureaucrat from PM Modi’s home state of Gujarat, being sworn in as the first lieutenant governor of the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir. Another former civil servant, Radha Krishna Mathur, will take office as the lieutenant governor of Ladakh, the Buddhist-dominated region.

Performance against Bangladesh not up to the mark - Sunil Chhetri | Exclusive

The Indian football team will take on Afghanistan and Oman in their upcoming World Cup qualifiers between November 14 and November 19 but the chances of a national camp taking place ahead of the match looks slim because of their Indian Super League (ISL) commitments.

Red carpet fashion 2019: Scarlett Johansson stuns in gold, silver, shimmer and thigh-high slit gowns

Recently, at the 2019 Governers Awards in Hollywood, LA, Scarlett Johansson was spotted wearing a dual-tone metallic Celine gown with a signature thigh-high slit. The gown, in dull gold and black, featured a one-shoulder sleeve with dull gold shimmer as the bodice, stitched onto a long black skirt with a slit.

Gulabo Sitabo latest pic: Ayushmann Khurrana’s look revealed as he teams up with Amitabh Bachchan

The new picture shows Amitabh and Ayushmann standing on a pavement. Amitabh is dressed in a green kurta and white pyjama, slouching with a frustrated expression on his face. He also sports a scarf and a skull cap and is seen wearing a large, prosthetic nose. Ayushmann is also wearing a brown shirt and white pyjama.

