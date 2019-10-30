e-paper
Devendra Fadnavis elected as BJP’s legislative leader from Maharashtra

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis has been elected on Wednesday as the party’s legislative leader from Maharashtra.

india Updated: Oct 30, 2019 15:10 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis being welcomed by party workers at Nagpur airport.
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis being welcomed by party workers at Nagpur airport.(PTI)
         

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took the first step towards government formation in Maharashtra with its MLAs electing Devendra Fadnavis as the leader of the legislative party.

State BJP president Chandrakant Patil proposed Fadnavis’s name which was seconded by senior party leaders Sudhir Mungantiwar, Haribhau Bagade, Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil and Mangalorabhat Lodha.

The Sena had been insisting on a “50-50” formula with the BJP where both the parties share the chief minister’s post for or two-and-a-half years each.

Fadvanis had hardened his stand on Tuesday and said the BJP has never agreed to the “50-50” formula and he will be chief minister for the next five years.

Sena boss Uddhav Thackeray had said that the seat-sharing formula was agreed upon when Sena and BJP decided to fight the April-May Lok Sabha polls in an alliance.

After the comments by Fadnavis, Thackeray cancelled a meeting with BJP on Tuesday evening over government formation. Senior Sena leader Sanjay Raut said there was nothing to talk about after the Fadnavis’s remarks.

First Published: Oct 30, 2019 15:05 IST

