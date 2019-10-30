Devendra Fadnavis elected as BJP’s legislative leader from Maharashtra

india

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took the first step towards government formation in Maharashtra with its MLAs electing Devendra Fadnavis as the leader of the legislative party.

State BJP president Chandrakant Patil proposed Fadnavis’s name which was seconded by senior party leaders Sudhir Mungantiwar, Haribhau Bagade, Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil and Mangalorabhat Lodha.

The Sena had been insisting on a “50-50” formula with the BJP where both the parties share the chief minister’s post for or two-and-a-half years each.

Fadvanis had hardened his stand on Tuesday and said the BJP has never agreed to the “50-50” formula and he will be chief minister for the next five years.

Sena boss Uddhav Thackeray had said that the seat-sharing formula was agreed upon when Sena and BJP decided to fight the April-May Lok Sabha polls in an alliance.

After the comments by Fadnavis, Thackeray cancelled a meeting with BJP on Tuesday evening over government formation. Senior Sena leader Sanjay Raut said there was nothing to talk about after the Fadnavis’s remarks.

