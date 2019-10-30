Regret killing of innocents in Kashmir, say EU lawmakers on J-K visit

india

Oct 30, 2019

A delegation of European Union parliamentarians, currently on a visit to Kashmir, said on Wednesday that they were in the Valley to find facts and not to interfere in Indian politics. They also condemned the killings of six non-Kashmiri labourers in Kashmir’s Kulgam on Tuesday, the day the 23-member delegation landed in Srinagar.

“We are your friends, we are here to find facts,” a member of the team said in an interaction with media persons. The members said that they had fascinating meetings with representatives of the civil society where issues ranging from re-opening of schools and corruption were discussed.

This is the first visit by any international delegation to the Valley after August 5, when Parliament passed resolutions and laws to scrap special status to the state and special privileges to its residents and split Jammu and Kashmir into two Union territories. This was followed by communication lockdown and other restrictions in the Valley, some of which have since been lifted.

The arrival of the EU group triggered violent protests as people set up human blockades and shopkeepers shuttered businesses. At least four people were injured after security forces fired pellets on the protestors.

First Published: Oct 30, 2019 11:20 IST