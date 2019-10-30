e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 30, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Oct 30, 2019

Regret killing of innocents in Kashmir, say EU lawmakers on J-K visit

A 23-member team of European Union lawmakers on Tuesday began the first visit by a foreign delegation to Jammu-Kashmir

india Updated: Oct 30, 2019 11:57 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A 23-member delegation of European Union lawmakers is visiting Kashmir to assess the ground situation.
A 23-member delegation of European Union lawmakers is visiting Kashmir to assess the ground situation. (Waseem Andrabi / HT Photo)
         

A delegation of European Union parliamentarians, currently on a visit to Kashmir, said on Wednesday that they were in the Valley to find facts and not to interfere in Indian politics. They also condemned the killings of six non-Kashmiri labourers in Kashmir’s Kulgam on Tuesday, the day the 23-member delegation landed in Srinagar.

“We are your friends, we are here to find facts,” a member of the team said in an interaction with media persons. The members said that they had fascinating meetings with representatives of the civil society where issues ranging from re-opening of schools and corruption were discussed.

 WATCH | Srinagar: EU MPs meet Army commander & locals; take boat ride on Dal lake

This is the first visit by any international delegation to the Valley after August 5, when Parliament passed resolutions and laws to scrap special status to the state and special privileges to its residents and split Jammu and Kashmir into two Union territories. This was followed by communication lockdown and other restrictions in the Valley, some of which have since been lifted.

The arrival of the EU group triggered violent protests as people set up human blockades and shopkeepers shuttered businesses. At least four people were injured after security forces fired pellets on the protestors.

First Published: Oct 30, 2019 11:20 IST

tags
top news
Regret killing of innocents in Kashmir, say EU lawmakers on J-K visit
Regret killing of innocents in Kashmir, say EU lawmakers on J-K visit
Mumbai, Kolkata may get flooded by 2050, says new research
Mumbai, Kolkata may get flooded by 2050, says new research
Manipur’s ex-maharaja, said to have formed govt-in-exile, rebuts claim
Manipur’s ex-maharaja, said to have formed govt-in-exile, rebuts claim
China’s early harvest plan on Sikkim border has no takers in India
China’s early harvest plan on Sikkim border has no takers in India
‘Countries backing India will be hit by missile’: Pak minister
‘Countries backing India will be hit by missile’: Pak minister
Not from books, learnt about poverty selling tea at railway platform: PM
Not from books, learnt about poverty selling tea at railway platform: PM
Rs 50/day tickets on offer for historic Day-Night Test in Kolkata
Rs 50/day tickets on offer for historic Day-Night Test in Kolkata
Punctuality, crowding, last-mile travel: Delhi Metro chief on challenges
Punctuality, crowding, last-mile travel: Delhi Metro chief on challenges
trending topics
SensexKashmirShakib Al HasanMaharashtraShah Rukh KhanHousefull 4 box office

don't miss

latest news

India News