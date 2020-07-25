News updates from Hindustan Times at 5 pm: VHP plans Diwali-like celebrations in Ayodhya, appeals to light diyas in houses across state and all the latest news

india

Updated: Jul 25, 2020 17:00 IST

Here are today's top news, analysis and opinion at 5 PM.

VHP plans Diwali-like celebrations for mega Ram temple event in Ayodhya

The Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) have planned Diwali-like celebrations in Ayodhya and across the state on August 5, the day Prime Minister Narendra Modi will preside over bhumi pujan of Ram Mandir in the temple town. Read more

‘What if people die?’: CM Uddhav Thackeray warns against lifting lockdown

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray strongly backed and justified his decision to not rush in to lift restrictions that are put in place to contain the spread of coronavirus disease (Covid-19), adding would those demanding lifting of the lockdown take responsibility for the fatalities. Read more

‘I have a joke’ trend takes over Twitter. What’s your witty punchline?

Trust Twitter to often present you with such online trends and memes which will tickle your funny bone and make you giggle uncontrollably. The latest in the list is ‘I have a joke’ trend and people are grabbing this opportunity to share all sorts of tweets. Read more

International Friendship Day 2020: History and significance

They say friends are the family you choose, and if you’re lucky enough to have the ‘ride or die’ kinds, you’re set for life. True friendships are based on the mutual understanding that no matter what circumstances, the bond between them would remain. It is to honour this very connection that International Friendship Day is celebrated on July 30 each year. Read more

‘Seven mistakes? Are you kidding me?’: Irfan Pathan lambasts Steve Bucknor for umpiring howlers in 2008 Sydney Test

Irfan Pathan is not pleased with Steve Bucknor despite the former ICC umpire’s acceptance of the errors he committed during the 2008 Sydney Test between India and Australia. Bucknor made as many as seven mistakes in the match, which created controversy for biased umpiring and cost India the Test by 122 runs. Read more

Google is reportedly collecting data from rival apps to improve its own products

Google’s advantage over third-party Android developers might be extending above and beyond just building apps for an OS it owns, According to reports, Google has been collecting and studying usage data from competing apps to help develop its own apps better. Read more

IIT Kharagpur researchers develop novel technology for Covid-19 rapid test

A team of researchers from IIT Kharagpur in West Bengal has developed a portable rapid diagnostic device that can test samples to detect Covid-19 infection within an hour for Rs 400 only. Read more

Watch: 2 terrorists, including top Lashkar commander, killed in J&K encounter

Two terrorists were neutralised by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir on July 25. An encounter took place in Ranbir Garh, near Srinagar, when the Indian Army was carrying out a cordon and search operation. Terrorists opened fire on the forces, leading to retaliation. Watch more