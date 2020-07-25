‘I have a joke’ trend takes over Twitter. What’s your witty punchline?

Updated: Jul 25, 2020 15:18 IST

Trust Twitter to often present you with such online trends and memes which will tickle your funny bone and make you giggle uncontrollably. The latest in the list is ‘I have a joke’ trend and people are grabbing this opportunity to share all sorts of tweets.

Started as a bid to share witty remarks about different professions, the trend is now flooding the micro-blogging site – in fact people are now sharing their funny, sarcastic or hilarious punchlines using the hashtag #IHaveAJoke. Some are also using the hashtag #IHaveAJokeOn.

We have collected some of the funny tweets trending on Twitter.

Zomato too took part in the fun too and shared this:

We have a joke on oregano sachets, but we're saving it for later. — Zomato (@ZomatoIN) July 24, 2020

Here’s a Twitter user who shared a punchline involving the mirco-blogging site:

#IHaveAJokeOn Twitter, but its not verified. — PM Nawaz (@thenawazali) July 25, 2020

From people to life situations, take a look at some of this epic tweets:

#IHaveAJokeOn my Ex but she broke up with it and found new joke — stevejobless (@SteveJobLess16) July 25, 2020

I have a joke on Youtubers but first subscribe & press the bell icon.#ihaveajoke #IHaveAJokeOn — iamcj (@tweeetsbycj) July 25, 2020

I have a joke on myself but I am introvert.😶😛#IHaveAJokeOn — Kush Sigdel (@sigdel_kush) July 25, 2020

What to do when you have no joke to share, this Twitter user may provide a solution:

#IHaveAJokeOn #ihaveajoke Trending On Twitter.



Meanwhile Me Who Doesn't Have Any Joke Be Like : pic.twitter.com/Cfs3M2juAY — Jethiyaa (@Lal_Jethiya) July 25, 2020

What is your punchline on ‘I have a joke’ trend?