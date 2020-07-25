e-paper
'I have a joke' trend takes over Twitter. What's your witty punchline?

Using the hashtag #IHaveAJoke, tweeple are now sharing their hilarious punchlines.

Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
People are now sharing all sorts of tweets using the hashtag #IHaveAJoke.
People are now sharing all sorts of tweets using the hashtag #IHaveAJoke. (Twitter)
         

Trust Twitter to often present you with such online trends and memes which will tickle your funny bone and make you giggle uncontrollably. The latest in the list is ‘I have a joke’ trend and people are grabbing this opportunity to share all sorts of tweets.

Started as a bid to share witty remarks about different professions, the trend is now flooding the micro-blogging site – in fact people are now sharing their funny, sarcastic or hilarious punchlines using the hashtag #IHaveAJoke. Some are also using the hashtag #IHaveAJokeOn.

We have collected some of the funny tweets trending on Twitter.

Zomato too took part in the fun too and shared this:

Here’s a Twitter user who shared a punchline involving the mirco-blogging site:

From people to life situations, take a look at some of this epic tweets:

What to do when you have no joke to share, this Twitter user may provide a solution:

What is your punchline on ‘I have a joke’ trend?

