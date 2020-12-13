News updates from Hindustan Times at 5pm: Senior Punjab cop resigns from job to support protesting farmers and all the latest news

india

Updated: Dec 13, 2020, 16:57 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Senior Punjab cop resigns from job to support protesting farmers

A senior official of Punjab police has quit his job to support farmers protesting the three new farm laws, saying the pieces of legislation were “detrimental to the interest of farmers and their future generations”. Punjab’s deputy inspector general of police (prisons) Lakhminder Singh Jakhar said he had tendered his resignation to the state government on Saturday. Read more

3 terrorists trapped on Mughal Road in Jammu, encounter on

Three terrorists have been trapped by the security forces at Chatta-Pani area on the Mughal Road in Jammu’s Poonch district, officials said Sunday. Read more

BTC polls: New alliance on cards as BJP may join hands with UPPL

The ruling Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to tie up with the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) to take over the Bodoland Territorial Council. Read more

India vs Australia: ‘If he opens, India can convert their weakness into strength’ - Ashish Nehra picks his openers for Australia Tests

It cannot be exactly called a weakness but India have plenty to ponder when it comes to deciding on their opening combination for the Test series against Australia. India have four designated openers currently in their squad for the four-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy which begins December 17 – Shubman Gill, Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul – and although Rohit Sharma likely to join the team for the final two Tests, for the first two, the toss up is between Agarwal and youngsters Shaw and Gill. Read more

Google unknowingly reveals a mysterious Nokia smartphone that is yet to launch

Nokia 5.4 has been spotted on Google’s list of AR Core devices confirming the smartphone’s existence. This comes shortly after the specifications of the Nokia 5.4 were leaked. Nokia 5.4 will succeed the Nokia 5.3 that was launched earlier this year. Read more

Kia Motors aims to expand to small towns to further cement its position in India

South Korean automaker Kia Motors aims to expand its sales network in smaller towns and rural areas as it looks to scale up its presence across the country, according to a senior company official. Read more

‘Angelina Jolie lookalike’ Sahar Tabar sentenced to 10 years in jail in Iran, for ‘corrupting youth’

Instagram star Sahar Tabar, who made headlines for her resemblance to Angelina Jolie, has been jailed for 10 years, after she was arrested over her social media activities. She had previously called on Jolie to campaign for her release. Read more

Mandira Bedi sizzles in a Rs 16k trail-drape dress with off-shoulder detail in rust that you want to steal

The fashion police have unapologetically centered all limelight on television hottie Mandira Bedi and we don’t blame them as the diva recently made jaws drop with her sizzling look while hosting GQ Men of the Year awards. Taking the glam quotient a notch higher, the Saaho actor served one of her hottest off-shoulder look in a trail-drape dress and fashionistas could not help but take note. Read more

‘Soul-stirring and heavenly’: Lucky Ali’s impromptu gig at Goa strikes a chord with netizens

It was not long ago that a video of singer Lucky Ali strumming a guitar and singing his own song O Sanam went viral on the Internet. One of the country’s most popular and loved indie-pop artists, another clip of Ali is again creating a buzz online. It’s his impromptu gig at Arambol, Goa. After watching the clip, you may find yourself grooving to the music. Chances are you’ll also be reminded of the days gone by. Read more

Watch: PM Modi, Vice Prez & other ministers pay tribute to Parliament attack heroes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairperson M Venkaiah Naidu, Speaker Om Birla, Union ministers and Opposition leaders paid tributes at the Parliament complex to those who lost their lives in the 2001 Parliament attack. Watch here