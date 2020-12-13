3 terrorists trapped on Mughal Road in Jammu, encounter on

india

Updated: Dec 13, 2020, 16:07 IST

Three terrorists have been trapped by the security forces at Chatta-Pani area on the Mughal Road in Jammu’s Poonch district, officials said Sunday.

“Acting on a tip off, a cordon and search operation was launched by security forces in areas along Mughal Road which resulted in the contact with the hiding militants,” said officials.

A contact was established with the terrorists, believed to be three in number, and an encounter has now started, they added.

Chatta-Pani area is situated along Mughal Road, which falls under the territorial jurisdiction of Surankote police station of Poonch district.

Earlier today, Western army commander Lt Gen RP Singh reviewed security along the 198km long Indo-Pak international border in the Jammu region.

Recently there has been a rise in incidents of Pakistani drones entering Indian territory to drop arms, ammunition, drugs and money to fuel terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

Also Read: Western army commander reviews security along Indo-Pak border in Jammu

Last month, security forces had also discovered a cross-border tunnel, which was used by four Jaish terrorists to enter Jammu before they were killed in an operation at Ban toll plaza near Nagrota.

Today, India is observing the 19th anniversary of the 2001 terrorist attack on Parliament . Nineteen years ago on December 13, terrorists of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) entered the Parliament complex and opened fire. Nine persons, including eight security personnel, died in the incident. All five terrorists were killed by security forces.