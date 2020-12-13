e-paper
Home / India News / Western army commander reviews security along Indo-Pak border in Jammu

Western army commander reviews security along Indo-Pak border in Jammu

The army commander interacted with troops deployed in forward areas and complimented them for maintaining a high degree of operational preparedness, said defence spokesperson.

india Updated: Dec 13, 2020, 14:43 IST
HT correspondent
HT correspondent
Hindustan Times, Jammu
Security forces patrol near the Indo-Pak International border on a cold morning at Arnia Sector in Jammu
Security forces patrol near the Indo-Pak International border on a cold morning at Arnia Sector in Jammu (ANI Photo)
         

Western army commander Lt Gen RP Singh reviewed security along the 198km long Indo-Pak international border in Jammu region.

“The western army commander visited Tiger Division on Friday and Saturday. The army commander was briefed by Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, Corps Commander Rising Star Corps and Maj Gen Vijay B Nair, GOC Tiger Division on the operational situation and security scenario in Jammu Sector,” said defence spokesman Lt Col Devender Anand.

The army commander interacted with troops deployed in forward areas and complimented them for maintaining a high degree of operational preparedness, added Col Anand.

Of late there has been a spike in incidents of Pakistani drones entering Indian territory across the border to drop arms, ammunition, drugs and money to fuel terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

Pakistan has also been digging trans-border tunnels along the international border for terrorists to cross over undetected. Using one such tunnel, discovered recently, four Jaish terrorists had entered Jammu before they were killed in a swift operation at Ban toll plaza near Nagrota on November 19.

The four terrorists had entered from a 160 meter long trans-border tunnel near the Regal post of the Border Security Force (BSF). It originated from Chak Bhura post of Pak Rangers in Shakargarh area in Pak Occupied Kashmir.

On the 744 km long Line of Control (LoC), south of Pir Panjal, Pakistani Army has been regularly opening heavy fire and resorting to intense mortar shelling targeting hapless civilians in Rajouri and Poonch districts.

