Mandira Bedi sizzles in a Rs 16k trail-drape dress with off-shoulder detail in rust that you want to steal

Mandira Bedi takes the glam quotient a notch higher as she serves one of her hottest off-shoulder look in a trail-drape dress

fashion-and-trends Updated: Dec 13, 2020, 12:34 IST
Zarafshan Shiraz
Mandira Bedi sizzles in a Rs 16k rust trail-drape dress with off-shoulder detail
The fashion police have unapologetically centered all limelight on television hottie Mandira Bedi and we don’t blame them as the diva recently made jaws drop with her sizzling look while hosting GQ Men of the Year awards. Taking the glam quotient a notch higher, the Saaho actor served one of her hottest off-shoulder look in a trail-drape dress and fashionistas could not help but take note.

In a video that Mandira shared on her Instagram handle, the star is seen donning a bold, fresh and fashion-forward ensemble which fans surely want to steal. Mandira had a feel of luxury associated with her glamorous avatar and was dressed to kill for the 12th edition of GQ Men of the Year awards 2020 that went live on December 12, 2020 on YouTube and social media handles of the brand.

Hindustantimes

The rust coloured thigh-high statement trail drape dress came with an off-shoulder detail but only on one side. Credited to homegrown resort and evening wear label, Antithesis, which is based in Mumbai, the dress originally cost Rs 16k.

Hindustantimes

Combing her silky tresses in side-parting hairstyle, Mandira accessorised her look with a delicate bracelet in one hand, a Rado watch in the other, a few finger rings and a pair of metallic earrings. Wearing a dab of luscious coral lip tint, Mandira opted for a smokey eyed look, kohl-lined eyes, on-fleek eyebrows and highlighted cheeks.

Hindustantimes

Mandira has been setting trends ever since she first stepped in front of a camera and we can’t help but take fashion cues from her latest drop-dead gorgeous look.

