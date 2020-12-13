‘Soul-stirring and heavenly’: Lucky Ali’s impromptu gig at Goa strikes a chord with netizens

it-s-viral

Dec 13, 2020

It was not long ago that a video of singer Lucky Ali strumming a guitar and singing his own song O Sanam went viral on the Internet. One of the country’s most popular and loved indie-pop artists, another clip of Ali is again creating a buzz online. It’s his impromptu gig at Arambol, Goa. After watching the clip, you may find yourself grooving to the music. Chances are you’ll also be reminded of the days gone by

The clip shared by actress Nafisa Ali Sodhi on Instagram shows Ali sitting with a guitar among few people. As the clip goes on, Ali starts singing the popular track O Sanam in his captivating voice.

“Lucky Ali live & impromptu at Arambol. At Garden of Dreams‘” reads the caption.

Take a look at the clip:

Shared on December 12, the clip has garnered over 2.3 lakh views and tons of comments and wishes from netizens. While some couldn’t stop listening to the melodious track on loop, others expressed how they wished to be present during Ali’s performance.

“Heavenly melody,” gushed an Instagram user. “Wow. I wish I could have experienced this magical voice,” commented another. “Takes me back to those teenage days, love every fraction of his songs,” wrote a third.

“Soul stirring voice,” wrote a fourth.

