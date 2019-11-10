News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 am: 136 years on, what the Ayodhya verdict means for India and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Nov 10, 2019 08:56 IST

136 years on, what the Ayodhya verdict means for India

It is a dispute that has festered over a century, shaped the course of Indian politics and society in more recent decades, and has, en route, caused its share of violence and mayhem. At the end, it came down to five men and a legal text of over 1,000 pages. And it was all about 2.77 acres. Read more

Don’t interfere in Kashmir, stop ‘eyeing’ Punjab: Amarinder Singh to Pakistan

Before he left for Kartarpur on Saturday, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh warned Pakistan against interfering in Kashmir and to stop “eyeing” Punjab, and said it won’t succeed in its “nefarious designs”. Read more

Hundreds of thousands evacuated as cyclone Bulbul hits Bangladesh

A strong cyclone made landfall early Sunday in Bangladesh, where hundreds of thousands of people have moved to shelters across the low-lying delta nation’s vast coastal region. Read more

Bala box office collection day 2: Ayushmann Khurrana film collects Rs 25 cr, actor says ‘thanks for the love’

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana’s Bala has shown stellar growth on it’s second day at the theatres. The film has minted another Rs 15 crore on Saturday, taking its total collection to Rs 25 crore, as per a report in Box Office India. Read more

Winter is here: These herbs will keep you warm during the cold weather

It is that time of the year when we turn to natural remedies to deal with all the conditions and ailments developed due to the changing weather and the drop in temperature. There are many basic ingredients that are lying around the house and we mostly fail to incorporate them into our diet on a day-to-day basis. Read more

India vs Bangladesh: Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer and treading a thin line

Though it was an optional session, Rishabh Pant was the first to hit the nets. To his right was his Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer. Both sweated it out for about half an hour, facing spin, seam and throw downs. Read more

WhatsApp’s latest features: Fingerprint lock, new group privacy settings and more

In the last two weeks WhatsApp introduced new features for its Android and iOS apps. The new WhatsApp features are available for everyone to use now. Users need to download and update WhatsApp to the latest version for these features. Read more