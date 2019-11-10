Bala box office collection day 2: Ayushmann Khurrana film collects Rs 25 cr, actor says ‘thanks for the love’

bollywood

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana’s Bala has shown stellar growth on it’s second day at the theatres. The film has minted another Rs 15 crore on Saturday, taking its total collection to Rs 25 crore, as per a report in Box Office India.

While the report mentions that the growth is lesser than his last release Dream Girl (which collected Rs 26.47 crore over the first two days and Rs 43 crore in the first weekend), Bala might just follow in its footsteps. Bala is already the biggest opener of Ayushmann’s career.

Thanking his fans for all the support, Ayushmann shared a funny picture and a heartfelt message for his fans. “Today, this film is not mine. It is yours. This story is not just Bala’s. It’s for anyone like Bala, who walks the streets searching for themselves. Thanks for the love,” he captioned a picture of a man on a cycle, rushing past a poster of the film.

“With Bala, we are sending out some really strong and powerful social messages in the most entertaining manner possible and I’m delighted that the film has instantly connected with audiences on day one,” Ayushmann told IANS. “I only hope that the film entertains the whole of India because only this way we will be able to communicate everything that Bala is trying to say and spark a thought shift,” added the actor, who plays a man suffering from premature balding in the film that released on November 8. It also stars Yami Gautam and Bhumi Pednekar.

He calls the script of Bala one of “my most precious scripts to date”, adding: “I’m really happy with the love and adulation that our film is getting”.

Ayushmann credits the entire team of Bala for the film’s fantastic start. “I share this moment with my director, the supremely talented and intelligent Amar Kaushik, my producer Dinesh Vijan, my two leading ladies who really gave Bala a run for his money - Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam, all the other fantastic cast members and the entire team of the film that believed in the vision and worked tirelessly to achieve it,” he said.

