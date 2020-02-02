News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 am: 2nd batch of 323 citizens airlifted from coronavirus-hit Wuhan to reach Delhi and all the latest news at this hour

Updated: Feb 02, 2020 09:00 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9 AM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

2nd batch of 323 citizens airlifted from coronavirus-hit Wuhan to reach Delhi

A special flight of Air India carrying the second batch of Indians from China’s Wuhan will land in Delhi on Saturday, a day after hundreds were evacuated from the Chinese city in Hubei province at the centre of the novel coronavirus outbreak. Read more

China’s coronavirus toll rises to 304, over 14000 cases reported

China’s death toll from a new virus has increased to 304 with more than 14,000 cases, amid warnings from the World Health Organization that other countries need to be prepared in the event the disease spreads among their populations. Read more

Govt looks to monetise 12 highway bundles of over 6,000km in 5 years, says Nirmala Sitharaman

The Centre proposes to monetise at least twelve lots of highways spanning over 6,000 kilometres in a bid to encourage the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to pursue commercialisation of roads to raise funds, Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in the union budget on Saturday. Read more

Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for February 2, what’s in store for Leo, Virgo, Scorpio, Sagittarius and other zodiac signs

The positions of the sun, moon and planets determine our daily horoscope. Each sign has its own characteristics and traits which tell us a lot about a person’s personality. Read more

Australian Open: Prajnesh Gunneswaran bills Novak Djokovic’s final against Dominic Thiem as battle between ‘old vs new’

The Australian Open 2020 men’s final on Sunday at Rod Laver Arena Court in Melbourne Park will see the title-holder Novak Djokovic facing off against World No. 5 Dominic Thiem. Read more

Twitter suspends Zero Hedge’s account for spreading fake news on Coronavirus

Twitter has permanently suspended markets blog Zero Hedge’s Twitter account, @zerohedge, for violating company’s policy after it posted a news showing a genuine Chinese researcher as the man who created “the strain of coronavirus that’s currently spreading around the world”. Read more

Jawaani Jaaneman box office day 2: Saif Ali Khan, Alaya F film shows sharp increase, earns Rs 7.74 cr

Jawaani Jaaneman saw a steep rise in collections on Saturday, making an estimated total of Rs 7.74 crore. After making a slow opening of Rs 3.24 crore on Friday, the film collected an estimated Rs 4.50 crore on Saturday. Directed by Nitin Kakkar, the film features Saif Ali Khan, Alaya F and Tabu in lead roles. Read more