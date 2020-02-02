Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for February 2, what’s in store for Leo, Virgo, Scorpio, Sagittarius and other zodiac signs

more-lifestyle

The positions of the sun, moon and planets determine our daily horoscope. Each sign has its own characteristics and traits which tell us a lot about a person’s personality. Now wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? So, go ahead and find out whether the odds are in your favour today.

* Aries (March 21-April 20): House owners may find a suitable tenant for their property. Your handling of a professional situation may leave much to be desired. Sorting out some confusion or misunderstanding on the social front becomes important to maintain good relations. A personal job may entail a lot of travelling, so be ready for it. You will manage to emerge unscathed from a financial problem. Health is likely to improve for those feeling under the weather. It is best to take some advice to take the right direction in a domestic matter.

Love Focus: Those going over a bad patch will need to keep the lines of communication open with lover.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 11, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Leo

Be careful of: Capricorn

* Taurus (April 21-May 20): Additional skills will add to the expertise of homemakers. Life is likely to get a bit hectic, but it will be enjoyable all the same. Pending paperwork concerning a property will be completed. It may become difficult to locate a misplaced item, but don’t give up on it. A loan required urgently may soon materialise. Health freaks are likely to go all out for increasing their strength and stamina. Rival at work may pick holes in your presentation; be careful.

Love Focus: You manage to catch the eye of the one you love, but may find yourself all at sea in taking things forward from there!

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 4, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Aquarius

* Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): An out of town visit to meet relatives is on the cards for some. Some of you may add to your list of properties by booking a new one. Someone from your childhood days may share memories of the years gone by today. Guard against excesses to remain healthy. An unforeseen expenditure may compel you to touch your savings. Some of you may be in a desperate need of a break, so apply for leave. Someone close can suggest some changes in a plan.

Love Focus: Those in love should be upfront about it, instead of carrying on behind parents’ backs.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 16, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Pisces

Be careful of: Aries

* Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Be careful in a long distance travel by road. Travelling long distances by road may not be too comfortable, due to frequent delays and traffic jams. Many ups and downs are foreseen in a legal issue, so don’t get too hopeful. Negotiating a deal can find you at your persuasive best. Health remains satisfactory through own efforts. Joining hands with a competitor to enhance profits will be a step in the right direction for business persons. Don’t bring work home if you want domestic harmony.

Love Focus: A competitor is likely to appear on the horizon on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Bottle Green

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 20, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Leo

Be careful of: Taurus

* Leo (July 23-August 23): A property issue is likely to be decided in your favour. It is certainly a wonder the way you manage to become a centre of attraction in any set-up! Investing during the auspicious days is likely to multiply returns. Those out of shape will need to go the whole hog in attaining physical fitness. A joyous occasion of a new arrival is likely to brighten the home front. A long journey is best avoided today.

Love Focus: You are likely to get into a long-term relationship and enjoy uninterrupted bliss.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 4, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Pisces

* Virgo (August 24-September 23): Family will love the new surroundings and help you in settling down fast. Those travelling overseas are set to enjoy the trip to the hilt! The time appears to be favourable if in case you are willing to buy a property. Spirituality is likely to bring positive changes in your life, so go for it. Some of you may need the help of a financial expert for proper investments. Health may not allow you to enjoy an outing or a family gathering. Your cocktail circuit may get you new business opportunities, but the going may not prove to be easy.

Love Focus: Someone you like may not appreciate your open display of affection.

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 24, 26

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Gemini

Be careful of: Taurus

* Libra (August 24-September 23): You are likely to prove your competence at work by completing something challenging to the satisfaction of all. An exciting person is likely to brighten the home front. Some of you are likely to seal a property deal. A gossip doing the rounds on the social front may need to be verified, so don’t get influenced by it. Previous investments will bring a steady stream of returns to keep your bank balance brimming. Home remedy will come in handy for those suffering with health problems.

Love Focus: Your attempts to win over an opposite number will succeed.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 12, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Cancer

Be careful of: Gemini

* Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Personal relationships can receive a jolt on the domestic front. Some of you can be entrusted with an important out of town job. Expect the day to get brightened by the arrival of a friend or relative. Those trying to boost income may figure out newer ways. Those ailing will be able to recover fast. There may be a difference of opinion regarding an important matter on the professional front, but stick to your stand.

Love Focus: You manage to impress someone from the opposite camp and kick-start a budding romance.

Lucky Colour: Bottle Green

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 14, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Cancer

Be careful of: Leo

* Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Homemakers are likely to exercise their initiative in bringing about a few changes. You are likely to travel on invitation to a seminar or conference. A social gathering looks to be in the pipeline and promises to uplift your spirits. It will be in your interest to speed up a financial transaction. Meditation comes in handy in calming the mind. Retailers and traders may soon get an opportunity to earn big bucks.

Love Focus: Your loving bonds grow stronger as you come closer to the love of your life.

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 4, 11, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Virgo

Be careful of: Scorpio

* Capricorn (December 22-January 21): A property may become a bone of contention with someone close. Playing the perfect host to a visiting friend or relative will win you brownie points! Handling unexpected expenditures may not be a problem, as you have enough in your kitty. Meditation and yoga may prove a good remedy for mental stress. Chances for promotion brighten for some. Homemakers may feel lethargic and delay some important work. A long drive is likely to help you get over mental tiredness.

Love Focus: Lover may refuse to be accommodating and may not do your bidding.

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Pisces

* Aquarius (January 22-February 19): A newly employed family member will start to chip in financially. You can accompany your near and dear ones on an exciting tour. You may seriously consider a good bargain on the property front. Eating right and remaining active will keep you fit. Lack of tight budgeting can make expenses mount. You may not manage to tackle a complicated situation at work without outside help

Love Focus: This is a good day to spend time with lover and strengthen your loving bonds.

Lucky Colour: Rose

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 3,6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Aquarius

Be careful of: Leo

* Pisces (February 20-March 20): Someone’s invaluable advice is likely to increase your chances of clearing a professional competition. Family life will cruise along fine, but may need some excitement. Too much travelling may relegate some to a nomadic existence! Wealth comes to you from various sources and will keep your coffers brimming. You will be able to get rid of an ailment for good that has been troubling you.

Love Focus: A school-time crush is likely to enter your life once again, brightening up the romantic horizon.

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 11, 19

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Cancer

