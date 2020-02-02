India airlifts second batch of 323 citizens from China’s coronavirus-hit Wuhan

india

Updated: Feb 02, 2020 08:37 IST

A special flight of Air India carrying the second batch of Indians from China’s Wuhan will land in Delhi on Saturday, a day after hundreds were evacuated from the Chinese city in Hubei province at the centre of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

“Air India special flight carrying the second batch of Indian passengers on board took off from Wuhan (China) at 0310 hours today. The special flight will land in Delhi at 0910 hours,” news agency ANI said.

The 323 will be screened for symptoms of coronavirus at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in the Capital and then taken to the two quarantine facilities set up by the Indian Army and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) in Delhi and neighbouring Haryana’s Manesar.

Five doctors from the Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital, who were on board the first flight, are also in the second flight to monitor the evacuees, an Air India spokesperson said.

On Saturday, Air India’s jumbo B747 had carried 324 Indians from Wuhan. Officials had said that one of the evacuees has so far shown symptoms of being affected by the virus.

Those quarantined will be observed for any signs of the infection for at least two weeks by a qualified team of doctors and staff trained at the facilities.

China’s death toll from the new virus has gone up to 304 with more than 14,000 cases, amid warnings from the World Health Organization that other countries need to be prepared in the event the disease spreads among their populations.

Figures from the National Health Commission released on Sunday showed an increase of 45 in the death toll and 2590 in the number of cases for a total of 14,380.

Of the 324 Indians evacuated from Wuhan on Saturday, 211 are students, 110 working professionals and three minors. Of them, 56 are from Andhra Pradesh, 53 from Tamil Nadu and 42 from Kerala.

About six others were not allowed to board the plane by immigration officials in China as they showed symptoms such as high fever. They may have to undergo tests to confirm if are infected with the virus.

India reported its first case of coronavirus on Thursday, with a woman in Kerala who had recently returned to the country from Wuhan testing positive.