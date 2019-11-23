News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 AM: BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis takes oath as Maharashtra CM, NCP’s Ajit Pawar his deputy and all the latest news at this hour

india

BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis takes oath as Maharashtra CM, NCP’s Ajit Pawar his deputy

In a dramatic turn of events, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the Chief Minister on Saturday along with Nationalist Congress Party’s (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar as the deputy chief minister. The BJP staked claim to form the government on Saturday morning after which the governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari asked the Centre to withdraw the rule in Maharashtra. Read more here.

After Ayodhya and Article 370, BJP plans campaign on NRC

The BJP believes that like Article 370 and Ramjanmabhoomi, the NRC is a national and nationalistic issue. It also believes that a nationwide NRC is necessary for stepping up national security and rejects the Opposition’s charge that the exercise is aimed at singling out minorities. Read more here.

Samsung Heavy industries admits knowing that its money would be used pay bribes to Brazilian officials

Samsung Heavy has admitted to paying about $20 million to a Brazilian intermediary between 2007 and 2013 knowing that parts of it would be paid as bribes to officials in Brazil’s state-run oil company Petrobras SA for a contract. Read more here.

Vijender Singh beats former Commonwealth champion to claim 12th successive professional win

The 34-year-old former Olympic bronze-medallist, who holds the WBO Asia Pacific and Oriental super middleweight belts, prevailed in a unanimous verdict in an eight-round contest against the 42-year-old Adamu. Read more here.

Emraan Hashmi takes off for Delhi to shoot for Chehre, flags air pollution

Emraan Hashmi who is set to shoot a part of upcoming suspense thriller Chehre in Delhi has flagged the issue of air pollution in the national capital. Read more here.