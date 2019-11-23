Emraan Hashmi takes off for Delhi to shoot for Chehre, flags air pollution. See pic

bollywood

Updated: Nov 23, 2019 08:49 IST

Emraan Hashmi who is set to shoot a part of upcoming suspense thriller Chehre in Delhi has flagged the issue of air pollution in the national capital. Sharing a black and white photo of himself on his Twitter handle the Murder actor captioned the picture “Flight for #Chehrein last schedule: Delhi, Poland. I need a gas mask for one and a thick north face jacket for the other”.

The 40-year-old actor was travelling to Delhi after which he is scheduled to fly to Poland for the shoot. Emraan, who plays a business tycoon in the film is joined by Amitabh Bachchan who will be seen in the role of a lawyer. The two are set to share screen space for the first time.

Directed by Rumi Jaffery and produced by Anand Pandit , it was earlier supposed to feature Kriti Kharbanda as well. Amitabh Bachchan had on April 11 this year announced the film on his social media.

Emraan recently made an appearance on quiz show, Kaun Banega Crorepati, where he recalled the tough phase in his life when his young son fought cancer. The actor recently shot for a Karamveer Special episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 with Founder and CEO of Cuddles Foundation, Purnota Dutta Bahl, who is considered as a messiah for poor kids suffering from cancer.

“I have been following Purnota’s work since many years because my son was diagnosed with cancer five years ago, and later my mother too became a victim of the disease. A family is emotionally devastated when somebody from that family is diagnosed with cancer,” said Emraan.

“My son Ayaan’s remission phase - during which the cancer might make a comeback - was a tough phase for us as we parents go through a lot of fear psychosis. The whole process is psychologically disturbing. While researching about the disease, I got to know that nutrition plays an important role in the treatment as the body needs a strong immune system while going through the treatment. Even after the medical treatment, we have to focus on follow-up care, which involves proper nutrition and the well-being of a person, which has been the focal point of Cuddle foundation.”

(With IANS inputs)

