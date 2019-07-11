Emraan Hashmi buys a Lamborghini Aventador worth Rs 5 crore, drives out in style. Watch

Actor Emraan Hashmi has gifted himself a luxury sports car -- Lamborghini Aventador -- and was spotted driving his new mean machine on the streets of Mumbai, reported Bollywood Hungama. A video of the actor at the steering wheel as he drove the yellow luxury car into his garage has surfaced online.

The car is estimated to cost between Rs 5.65 - 6.28 crore. The mid-rear engine V12-powered sports car can reach speed limit of 100kmph in just 3 seconds. It is a two-seater and can give a mileage of 7.69 kmpl.

Emraan Hashmi driving his new sports car. ( Varinder Chawla )

Emraan Hashmi takes his mean machine for a ride. ( Varinder Chawla )

Emraan is set to make his digital debut with Netflix original, Bard of Blood, co-produced by Shah Rukh Khan. Based on debutant author Bilal Siddiqi’s book by the same name, the show stars Emraan in the lead role of an expelled spy named Kabir Anand who is recalled from his new life as a Shakespeare professor in Panchgani to save his country and long-lost love.

The actor just wrapped up the shooting of his next film, titled Chehre. He will be seen sharing screen space with Amitabh Bachchan. Directed by Rumi Jaffrey, the film is set to release next year.

He was last seen in Why Cheat India this year, which failed to perform at the box office. The film revolved around the murky realities of Indian education system.

Once typecasted as a serial kisser for his choice of films, Emraan said, “Initially you can’t voice your concerns because scripts choose you rather than you choosing scripts. When one thing works, they just stretch that to make them work again and again. “Producers see it as safety net, a cash register. Where the audience is expected not to ask questions. Then I met filmmakers and producers who wanted to challenge me as an actor.”

