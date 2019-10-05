News updates from Hindustan Times at 1 pm: New US rule for family-based immigration could hit thousands of Indians and all the latest news at this hour

india

Here are today's top news, analysis and opinion curated for you.

New Trump rule for family-based immigration could hit thousands of Indians

Thousands of Indians hoping to immigrate to the United States stand in danger of being denied visas starting November if they were unable to prove they have health insurance or can cover their medical expenses. Read more here.

Durga Puja: Economic slowdown dampens festive fervour in Lucknow

Economic slowdown has cast a shadow on Lucknow’s Durga Puja celebrations. Vishnu Pandey, secretary, Kaiserbagh Youngster’s Association (KYA), said due to the economic slowdown, the collections and donations have decreased by 30%. Read more here.

Haryana Assembly Elections 2019: BJP, Congress field fewer Jats for 2019 polls

Caste arithmetic has remained a key influencer of Haryana elections. BJP increased the number of tickets for Gujjars, Rajputs, Bishnois and backward classes at the cost of Jat candidates. Even the Congress has marginally reduced the number of Jat candidates and improved representation for other castes. Read more here.

Australia rejects UN call to release Tamil family held at Christmas Island

Kokilapathmapriya Nadesalingam and Nadesalingam Murugappan, from Sri Lanka, arrived in Australia by boat separately in 2012 and 2013 seeking asylum and have not been accepted as refugees. The family of four has been held at the Christmas Island detention facility for the past month while their fight to stay in the country is before the courts. Read more here.

RBI cuts key rate again, lowers growth forecast

MPC of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) slashed policy rates for the fifth consecutive time on Friday and reduced its estimate of growth for the year to 6.1%. Despite being on expected lines, the MPC resolution has triggered concerns about the Indian economy. This is because the rate cut was accompanied by an 80 basis point reduction in projected GDP growth for the current fiscal year to 6.1%. The MPC has been continuously slashing its growth forecast for the Indian economy this year. Read more here.

WWE NXT: No longer just the ‘developmental’ brand

NXT made quite a name for itself and the brand was able to establish its own loyal fanbase. With a number of big names from the independent wrestling scene joining the company in the last few years, they were tried out first in NXT and with names like Shinsuke Nakamura, Bobby Roode and Samoa Joe heading the roster, the brand’s popularity improved massively. Read more here.

Raghu Ram’s wife Natalie Di Luccio writes to her baby: ‘We all are waiting patiently to meet you’. See pic

Raghu and Natalie tied the knot in December last year, in dual south Indian and Christian ceremonies. The picture shows the singer standing next to her dog. In the caption, she wrote that everyone, including Zukzuk the dog, is waiting for the baby’s arrival. Read more here.

