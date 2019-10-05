ISRO releases pictures of moon surface taken by camera on Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter

india

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 12:11 IST

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has released the pictures of the moon surface clicked by the Orbiter High Resolution Camera (OHRC) mounted on the Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter.

According to the ISRO, the pictures taken by the Orbiter from a height of 100 km from the moon surface are part of the Boguslawsky E Crater -- measuring about 14 km in diameter and 3 km depth -- and surroundings which lie in the Southern Polar region of the moon.

OHRC has a spatial resolution of 25 cm from a height of 100 km and a swath of 3 km and is key for lunar topographic studies of select regions. ( ISRO )

The ISRO said the image also shows boulders and small craters on the moon.

According to ISRO, the OHRC has a spatial resolution of 25 cm from a height of 100 km and a swath of 3 km and is key for lunar topographic studies of select regions.

First Published: Oct 05, 2019 12:03 IST