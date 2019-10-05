e-paper
ISRO releases pictures of moon surface taken by camera on Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter

The ISRO said the image also shows boulders and small craters on the moon.

india Updated: Oct 05, 2019 12:11 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Chennai
ISRO releases pictures of the lunar surface clicked by the Orbiter High Resolution Camera (OHRC).
ISRO releases pictures of the lunar surface clicked by the Orbiter High Resolution Camera (OHRC). (isro.gov.in)
         

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has released the pictures of the moon surface clicked by the Orbiter High Resolution Camera (OHRC) mounted on the Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter.

According to the ISRO, the pictures taken by the Orbiter from a height of 100 km from the moon surface are part of the Boguslawsky E Crater -- measuring about 14 km in diameter and 3 km depth -- and surroundings which lie in the Southern Polar region of the moon.

OHRC has a spatial resolution of 25 cm from a height of 100 km and a swath of 3 km and is key for lunar topographic studies of select regions.
OHRC has a spatial resolution of 25 cm from a height of 100 km and a swath of 3 km and is key for lunar topographic studies of select regions. ( ISRO )

The ISRO said the image also shows boulders and small craters on the moon.

According to ISRO, the OHRC has a spatial resolution of 25 cm from a height of 100 km and a swath of 3 km and is key for lunar topographic studies of select regions.

First Published: Oct 05, 2019 12:03 IST

