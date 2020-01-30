News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 am: ‘Money grows if invested in Gujarat’, says CM Vijay Rupani and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Jan 30, 2020 08:59 IST

‘Money grows if invested in Gujarat’, says CM Vijay Rupani

Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani spoke to Smriti Kak Ramachandran about key schemes during his term, challenges such as malnutrition, and the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests in Delhi and other states. Read more

Prices of three key vegetables unlikely to go down for now

Will the production of potato, onion and tomato, which together account for 44% of the typical household budget for vegetables, show an improvement in 2019-20 over 2018-19? Read more

In ‘Finally Free’, Asia Bibi recounts arrest, prison days, relief of release

Recounting the hellish conditions of eight years spent on death row on blasphemy charges but also the pain of exile, Pakistani Christian Asia Bibi has broken her silence to give her first personal insight into an ordeal that caused international outrage. Read more

Why is everyone still talking about Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ Grammy couture? Here’s what Bollywood’s leading fashion designers think

It’s been days since Priyanka Chopra Jonas made a red carpet appearance in a Ralph & Russo gown at the Grammys. The outfit had an enormous decolletage — with a mid-section slit going all the way down her pierced belly button — but the Internet hasn’t stopped commenting, critiquing and caricaturing the ensemble. Read more

Wendell Rodricks on Priyanka Chopra’s Grammy dress: ‘There is an age to wear some clothes’; Twitter hits back

Priyanka Chopra continues to make headlines for her appearance at the Grammys, courtesy her statement-making dress with a plunging neckline. Read more

McDonald’s branches shut over ‘fluid’ situation in China’s coronavirus-hit Hubei

US fast food giant McDonald’s said on Wednesday it closed all of its restaurants in Hubei, the Chinese province at the epicenter of a virus outbreak that has spread beyond the country’s borders. Read more

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 5G launched with 10.5-inch display, Smart S Pen

Samsung has officially launched the Galaxy Tab S6 5G, which it says is the world’s first 5G enabled tablet. The newly launched tablet is essentially a 5G variant of its last year’s Galaxy Tab S6 and it is priced at 999,900 Won (Rs 60, 280 approximately) in Korea. Read more