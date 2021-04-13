News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 am: PM Modi to inaugurate 6th edition of Raisina Dialogue and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9 AM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

6th edition of Raisina Dialogue begins today; PM Modi to inaugurate conference

The sixth edition of the Raisina Dialogue, which is India’s flagship conference on geopolitics and geoeconomics will begin on Tuesday and continue till Friday (April 16). The conference is being held virtually this time due to the ongoing coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic. Read more

'He exhibited what Zaheer, Nehra always used to say': Virender Sehwag lauds Rajasthan Royals' Chetan Sakariya

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag heaped praise on Rajasthan Royals’ new recruit Chetan Sakariya who stole the show on Sunday night with his brilliant bowling against Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 match No 4. Read more

Kabir Bedi asked wife Parveen Dusanj to 'change her name' to avoid confusion with Parveen Babi, she said 'How dare you?'

Actor Kabir Bedi has said that he had once asked his wife, Parveen Dusanj, to consider changing her name, because he had already 'had a Parveen' in his life. He was in an 'intense' and 'volatile' relationship with actor Parveen Babi, whose life was marred by mental illness. Read more

IPL 2021: Sanju Samson’s ton goes in vain as Punjab Kings win by 4 runs

Sanju Samson’s brilliant 119 went in vain as Punjab Kings beat Rajasthan Royals by four runs in the IPL 2021 match No 4 on Monday in Mumbai. Put to bat, Punjab Kings posted 221 for six. Watch more

No thunder Down Under: Even Tesla can’t overcome Aussie hostility to EVs

Tesla Inc. and the electric-car industry generally thrive in the world’s richest nations. Not so in Australia, where even tractors outsell EVs two to one. Read more

Ibrahim Ali Khan looks like a modern day prince as he flaunts washboard abs in traditional jacket

Ibrahim Ali Khan reminds people of a younger Saif Ali Khan who was a heartthrob and girls were mesmerised by his moves along with long curly locks. 20-year-old Ibrahim has an uncanny resemblance to his father and whenever pictures of him surface on social media, fans cannot help but be astounded by the similarity between the two. Read more