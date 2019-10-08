News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 AM: Rajnath Singh to receive first Rafale fighter aircraft in France today and all the latest news at this hour

india

Rajnath Singh to receive first Rafale fighter aircraft in France today

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will officially receive the first Rafale combat aircraft for the Indian Air Force in France today, a move that will significantly enhance the country’s aerial combat capability.

The Defence Minister will accept the aircraft from the French team at the Merignac air base near Bordeaux on the occasion of Air Force Day. Singh will also meet French President Emmanuel Macron and the two leaders will discuss a wide range of issues, before leaving for Bordeaux.

Confusion over SPG cover for Gandhis, ally cries foul

One of the Congress’s closest allies, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), described a reported move by the Centre to alter the terms of the special protection group (SPG) cover extended to members of the Gandhi family as an “infringement on their privacy” and an attempt to “keep surveillance on them” even as confusion reigned over the decision.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal yet to get Centre’s nod for Denmark climate summit

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal is yet to get political clearance to visit Denmark to attend the C40 climate change conference in Copenhagen starting on Wednesday.

“The Delhi CM was to lead an eight-member delegation for the C40 Summit. He is scheduled to depart from New Delhi on Tuesday at 2 pm but his visit now hangs in the balance as the ministry of external affairs has not granted political clearance till now. We have not yet got any communication in this regard,” a government official said, requesting anonymity.

‘I have an urgent request,’ Saina Nehwal seeks help from External Affairs Ministry after facing visa issues for Denmark Open

Top Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal is facing visa issues for her participation in next week’s Denmark Open and she has sought help of the External Affairs Ministry to sort out the matter.

The Denmark Open, a top BWF Super 750 tournament, will be played at Odense from October 15 to 20.

War box office collection day 6: Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff punch in a stellar Monday, total hits Rs 179 cr

Actors Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff have delivered a multimillion blockbuster with their latest hit, War. After storming through multiple box office milestones, the film will soon leap across the Rs 200 crore mark as well.

Happy Dussehra 2019: Wishes, Quotes, Messages, Images, Facebook and Whatsapp Status for Vijayadashami

Dussehra is a vibrant festival celebrated by all, throughout the country with high spirits. Lord Ram’s long battle to rescue Sita culminated on this day as he defeated Ravana. His win is celebrated by staging the play of Ramlila and burning effigies of Ravana, Meghadhoota and Kumbhakarana. Lord Ram after reuniting with Sita proceeded for Ayodhya.

