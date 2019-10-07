e-paper
Happy Dussehra 2019: Wishes, Quotes, Messages, Images, Facebook and Whatsapp Status for Vijayadashami

Dussehra holds great significance for Hindus.

more-lifestyle Updated: Oct 07, 2019 16:51 IST
Neharika Prakash
Neharika Prakash
Hindustan Times, Delhi
(dgreetings.com)
         

Dussehra is a vibrant festival celebrated by all, throughout the country with high spirits. Lord Ram’s long battle to rescue Sita culminated on this day as he defeated Ravana. His win is celebrated by staging the play of Ramlila and burning effigies of Ravana, Meghadhoota and Kumbhakarana. Lord Ram after reuniting with Sita proceeded for Ayodhya.

Dussehra falls on Vijayadashmi which is considered to be the day Maa Durga defeated Mahishasura. On this day, people immerse Maa Durga’s idol in water and bid her farewell.

Dussehra holds great significance for Hindus. We know that the first thing you would want to do on this day is to send wishes to your friends and family. So, here we have a list of wishes for you. Go ahead and choose as many as you want to.

May Lord Ram shower his blessings on you and remove all the evils from your life. Happy Dussehra 2019!

May Lord Ram enlighten your path. May you be successful and may you accomplish all your goals come what may. Happy Dussehra 2019!

Hindustantimes

May good always triumph over evil. May Lord Ram bless you with wisdom. Happy Dussehra 2019!

May this Dussehra all your worries and problems get resolved. Happy Dussehra 2019!

Learn to praise, not to envy. Have a blessed Dussehra 2019!

May Lord Ram shower all his blessings on you. Have a happy Dussehra!

May Lord Ram bless all with success on this auspicious day of Dussehra. May you fulfill all your dreams. Happy Dussehra to you and your family!

Enjoy the victory of good over the evil. May you have a fun-filled and blissful day. Happy Dussehra 2019!

On the occasion of Dussehra, I pray that Lord Rama fills your life with happiness, prosperity and success. Happy Dussehra to you and your family!

Happy Dussehra to all of you! Hope this festive season brings lots of joy in your life.

First Published: Oct 07, 2019 16:51 IST

