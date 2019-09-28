Happy Navratri 2019: Wishes, Quotes, Images, Messages, Cards, Facebook & Whatsapp Status

art-and-culture

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 19:02 IST

Navratri is a Hindu festival that is celebrated over a span of nine nights, which is where the Sanskrit term Nava (meaning nine) and ratri (night) come from. This year the festival will be observed between September 29 and October 7.

Navratri is celebrated by Hindus in India and around the world to commemorate the triumph of good over evil. Legend has it that Goddess Durga, who is the Goddess of war, battled Mahishasura who was a powerful demon.

Lord Brahma had granted Mahishasura immortality, with the condition that he could only be defeated by a woman. The demon in his arrogance attacked the Trilok, which is heaven, hell and Earth. Since he could only be defeated by a woman, the Gods were powerless in front of him. Which is when Lord Brahma gave the responsibility of destroying Mahishasura to Goddess Durga. Goddess Durga battled with the demon for over 15 days, and the demon kept changing his physical form to confuse her. When he took the form of a buffalo, Goddess Durga killed him with a trishul. And it is for this triumph that Navratri is celebrated, and on each day a different avatar of Goddess Durga is worshipped.

Here are some of the best Navratri wishes, quotes, images, messages, cards, Facebook and Whatsapp status for you to share with your loved ones:

I pray that Durga Maa blesses you on this special occasion of Navratri,

May Ma light up the hope of happy times and your year become full of smiles,

May Dhan, Yash and Samriddhi come in your life in abundance.

Happy Navratri!

Let us pray that the divine blessings of Goddess Durga bring you eternal peace and happiness,

That they protect you from all wrongdoings, and grant you all your wishes!

Happy Navratri to you and your family!

On this Navratri I wish for you,

Nine nights of devotion, spirituality, and happiness.

May Ma shower her blessings over you.

Happy Navratri!

Goddess Durga is the universal mother

An embodiment of power.

On the occasion of Navratri we bow to her, seeking blessings

Here’s hoping she inspires all of us with positivity, strength, wisdom and devotion!

Happy Navratri!

I pray that the universe blesses you and your loved ones in all the nine avatars of Goddess Durga.

May she grant you the strength, power and wisdom to scale new heights.

Shubh Navratri!

Here’s wishing that the colours, beauty, bliss and happiness,

Of this auspicious festival of Maa Durga stay with you,

not just for these nine days, but forever.

Happy Navratri!

Durga Maa is the dispeller of delusion,

The conqueror of fear,

She is the mother divine,

Let us pray to her to cleanse our minds,

And lead us to the light!

Wishing you a Happy Navratri!

Let us pray that this Navratri,

Maa Durga bestows upon you and your family,

All nine forms of her blessings: fame, name, wealth, prosperity, happiness, education, health, power and commitment.

Happy Navratri!

May the brightness of Navratri,

Brighten your days and fill them with happiness,

May all your dreams come true,

May this year be the best for you!

Happy Navratri.

On this Navratri I wish for you,

Nine nights of devotion, spirituality, and happiness.

May Ma shower her blessings over you.

Happy Navratri!

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

First Published: Sep 28, 2019 19:00 IST