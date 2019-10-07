e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 07, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Oct 08, 2019

Centre yet to give nod to Kejriwal to attend Copenhagen climate summit

delhi Updated: Oct 07, 2019 23:43 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal is yet to get political clearance to visit Denmark to attend the C40 climate change conference in Copenhagen starting on Wednesday.

“The Delhi CM was to lead an eight-member delegation for the C40 Summit. He is scheduled to depart from New Delhi on Tuesday at 2 PM but his visit now hangs in the balance as the ministry of external affairs has not granted political clearance till now. We have not yet got any communication in this regard,” a government official said, requesting anonymity.

According to the rules of the Central government, all ministers and bureaucrats require this clearance for any official foreign tour.

The official said that whereas Delhi was still waiting for permission, the centre has “granted clearance to West Bengal UD Minister Firad Hakim”.

“The MEA is not only refusing to share any reasons for withholding the clearance, but is also not responding to the Delhi government’s attempts to reach out to it,” the official said.

C40 is a network of the world’s megacities committed to addressing climate change. Kejriwal is scheduled to speak on the Delhi government’s experience in lowering pollution, including the odd-even road space rationing arrangement, and other related issues.

On Friday, external affairs ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar had declined to go into the details of Kejriwal’s case when he was asked about the matter at a regular news briefing.

Invited as the leader of one of the world’s largest metropolises, Kejriwal was supposed to join leaders of cities such as New York, London, Paris, Los Angeles and Berlin to deliberate on the climate crisis.

Kejriwal was also scheduled to address a joint press conference, to launch the Clean Air Cities Declaration, with the mayors of Paris, Los Angeles, Copenhagen, Portland, Jakarta and Barcelona.

If granted clearance, this will be Kejriwal’s second official foreign visit. In September last year, Kejriwal travelled to South Korea to sign agreements between Delhi and Seoul.

Last year, the external affairs ministry had declined to accord permission to Delhi’s health minister Satyendra Jain to visit Australia on an invitation from the University of Melbourne and George Institute in Sydney.

First Published: Oct 07, 2019 23:43 IST

top news
Jammu and Kashmir tourist curbs to be lifted from Thursday
Jammu and Kashmir tourist curbs to be lifted from Thursday
Oct 08, 2019 00:39 IST
Trump says will ‘obliterate’ Turkey’s economy if it goes ‘off limits’ in Syria
Trump says will ‘obliterate’ Turkey’s economy if it goes ‘off limits’ in Syria
Oct 07, 2019 23:30 IST
Avoid firecrackers, says environment minister. Then throws in an option
Avoid firecrackers, says environment minister. Then throws in an option
Oct 07, 2019 21:34 IST
Pak fully compliant with 1 of 40 FATF recommendations, says status report
Pak fully compliant with 1 of 40 FATF recommendations, says status report
Oct 08, 2019 01:39 IST
One day Shiv Sainik will be chief minister, says Uddhav; BJP responds
One day Shiv Sainik will be chief minister, says Uddhav; BJP responds
Oct 08, 2019 03:02 IST
‘Have an urgent request’: Saina seeks help from External Affairs Ministry
‘Have an urgent request’: Saina seeks help from External Affairs Ministry
Oct 07, 2019 23:22 IST
Sania Mirza confirms her sister Anam is marrying Azharuddin’s son
Sania Mirza confirms her sister Anam is marrying Azharuddin’s son
Oct 07, 2019 13:27 IST
WhatsApp’s Dark Mode feature finally gets closer to the official roll-out
WhatsApp’s Dark Mode feature finally gets closer to the official roll-out
Oct 07, 2019 19:25 IST
trending topics
Virat KohliWar box office collectionNavratri Day 9Taapsee PannuRealme X2 ProDussehra 2019 WishesOnePlus 7TSalman KhanAyushmann KhurranaHappy Birthday Zaheer KhanSania MirzaDurga Puja 2019
don't miss
latest news
India News
Delhi News