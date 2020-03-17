News updates from Hindustan Times: Supreme Court to hear today BJP plea demanding floor test in Madhya Pradesh and all the latest news

india

Updated: Mar 17, 2020 09:17 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Supreme Court to hear today BJP plea demanding floor test in Madhya Pradesh

The Supreme Court will hear on Tuesday a petition by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmakers demanding an immediate floor test in Madhya Pradesh, after assembly speaker NP Prajapati abruptly adjourned proceedings for 10 days citing the coronavirus epidemic, scuttling the Opposition’s plans for a trust vote.

Karnataka confirms two more Covid-19 cases, total rises to 10

Karnataka Health Department on Tuesday confirmed two new cases of coronavirus. With this, the number of positive cases of Covid-19 in the state has jumped to 10, news agency ANI reported.

US begins first human trial of coronavirus vaccine

The first human trial to evaluate a candidate vaccine against the new coronavirus has begun in Seattle, US health officials said Monday, raising hopes in the global fight against the disease. But it may be another year to 18 months before it becomes available, once it has passed more trial phases to prove it works and is safe.

50 years apart, Indira’s lessons for Rahul Gandhi | Opinion

The wheels of time seems to have turned backwards in the Congress party. In 1969, Indira Gandhi led and defeated the party’s old guard. In 2020, Rahul Gandhi retreated, giving the veterans an edge, writes Shashi Shekhar is editor-in-chief, Hindustan.

Karisma Kapoor says her kids Samaira and Kiaan don’t watch her films

Actor Karisma Kapoor has won plaudits for her performances, including the prestigious National Award, but her children Samaira and Kiaan prefer their aunt Kareena Kapoor Khan as their favourite actor. Karisma made this revelation in an interview recently.

‘Doing far bigger things than what meets the eye’: Praful Patel

All India Football Federation president Praful Patel recently invited select journalists to his residence to discuss his stint as AIFF boss. Among other things, he said India hosting the FIFA U-17 World Cup in 2017 and the women’s edition in the age-group later this year, will have long-term benefits.

How to set up UPI account for digital payments

One of the biggest benefits of making payments through Unified Payment Interface or UPI is that the users don’t need to store money in mobile wallets. In case you are new to UPI account, here’s what you need to do to set up your UPI account.

