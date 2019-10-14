News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 PM: 2 IAF officers to face court martial for chopper shot down by own missile and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 21:15 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated for you at 9 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

2 IAF officers to face court martial for chopper shot down by own missile

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has removed the Air Officer Commanding (AOC) Srinagar Air Base, the senior-most officer of the base, for circumstances related to the crash of an Mi-17 helicopter near Srinagar on February 27 after it came under friendly fire, even as a Court-of-Inquiry (CoI) continues to investigate the matter.

Read more.

After FM’s call, withdrawal limit for PMC Bank customers raised to Rs 40,000

The Reserve Bank of India on Monday raised the withdrawal limit for PMC bank account holders from Rs 25,000 to Rs 40,000. The change comes days after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman reached out to central bank governor Shaktikanta Das on behalf of the depositors and got an assurance that the regulator would keep their concerns on top priority.

Read more.

‘Youth can now talk to each other, internet services soon’: J&K guv Malik

Jammu and Kashmir governor Satya Pal Malik on Monday justified suspension of communication network in Kashmir for over two months saying “lives of Kashmiri people were more important than mobile phones.”

Read more.

Over 100 Indian community organisations on Monday wrote to Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, expressing dismay at the party’s recent annual conference passing a resolution on Jammu and Kashmir that was dismissed by New Delhi as ‘unfounded’.

Read more.

A Nobel prize that gives us hope | HT Editorial

The Nobel Committee’s decision to award this year’s prize to Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo and Michael Kremer is an endorsement of the fact that those seeking to reduce poverty would do better to know how the poor behave. It might not be enough to announce a free vaccination programme to reduce child mortality.

Read more.

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly filed his nomination papers for the post of BCCI President in Mumbai on Monday. The 47-year-old was accompanied by former board presidents Niranjan Shah, N Srinivasan and former IPL chairman Rajeev Shukla when he arrived at the BCCI headquarters.

Take a look at how the BCCI cabinet is likely to look under Ganguly here.

Ranbir Kapoor celebrates young fan’s birthday, sings Happy Birthday song and shares cake. Watch video

Actor Ranbir Kapoor may have been caught on camera in a foul mood once in a while, but when it comes to indulging his fans, he is always willing. In a new viral video, Ranbir can be seen celebrating the birthday of one of his young fans.

Read more.

First Published: Oct 14, 2019 21:15 IST