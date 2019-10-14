All the President’s men: Meet Sourav Ganguly’s new BCCI team set to run Indian cricket

cricket

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 17:11 IST

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly filed his nomination papers for the post of BCCI President in Mumbai on Monday. The 47-year-old was accompanied by former board presidents Niranjan Shah, N Srinivasan and former IPL chairman Rajeev Shukla when he arrived at the BCCI headquarters. There are five office-bearer’s posts up for grabs in the upcoming electoral process, for which October 14 was the last date to file the nominations. With Ganguly being the only candidate to file nomination for BCCI’s top post, he is set to be elected unopposed for the position.

Here is a look at how the BCCI cabinet is likely to look under Ganguly:

Also read: Satisfying to be in a position to make a difference: Sourav Ganguly

BCCI President: Sourav Ganguly

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly is set to become the new BCCI President. He will be only the second India captain to take BCCI’s top post. He played 113 Tests and 311 ODIs for India before announcing his retirement in 2008. He captained India from 2000 to 2005 before he was replaced by Rahul Dravid. After retirement, Ganguly played IPL for a few years, before hanging up his boots. In 2015, he went on to become the President of Cricket Association of Bengal, a position which he still holds till date.

Sourav Ganguly’s new team. ( HT Photo )

BCCI secretary: Jay Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s son Jay Shah is set to become the new secretary. Jay Shah also held the position of joint secretary at Gujarat Cricket Association, with his father Amit Shah as the president of the body. Both the father-son duo stepped down from their respective positions in the GCA in August this year, along with vice-president Parimal Nathwani. With them in charge, the project to redevelop Gujarat’s Motera stadium as the biggest stadium in the world was undertaken this year in January.

BCCI Joint secretary: Jayesh George

Jayesh George was the former secretary of Ernakulam district cricket association. He was later elected as a member of Kerala Cricket Association from Ernakulum, and then later served the state association as a joint secretary, treasurer and secretary. In September, he was announced as the President of the state body.

Also read: Sourav Ganguly set to repeat unique double in Indian cricket after 65 years

BCCI treasurer: Arun Dhumal

Arun Singh Dhumal is the brother of former BCCI president and current Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur. He has filed his nomination for the treasurer’s position. Anurag recently stepped down as the President of Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association after a span of 10 years and was replaced by Arun.

IPL Chairman: Brijesh Patel

Brijesh Patel was touted to take over the BCCI President’s job, before he was pipped by Ganguly for the position. He is a former Indian cricketer, who played 21 Tests and 10 ODIs between 1974 and 1979. After his retirement from the game, Patel turned to administration. He was appointed as the Director of the National Cricket Academy in India, before he was replaced in 2005. He held the position of secretary of Karnataka State Cricket Association since 1999. He worked as the chairman of the national selection committee for the Indian national team, before he resigned after suffering a heart ailment. He was also named as the manager of Indian cricket team during the World T20 in 2014.

First Published: Oct 14, 2019 17:10 IST