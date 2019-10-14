e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 14, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Oct 14, 2019

‘Great to be looked as someone who can deliver in difficult situations’: Sourav Ganguly after filing BCCI president nomination

Reflecting on the state of affairs in the board, the former skipper said that he now plans to shift his focus to bringing the house back in order. “The house needs to be set in order”, the former captain said.

cricket Updated: Oct 14, 2019 15:33 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File image of Sourav Ganguly
File image of Sourav Ganguly(IDI via Getty Images)
         

Sourav Ganguly has filed his nomination as the BCCI president and this has officially cleared the ground for him to be the new BCCI president. Speaking after filing his nomination, the former skipper said that his primary focus will be to revamp the first class cricket and improve the financial conditions of the players.

“Great to be looked as someone who can deliver in difficult situations,” he said after filing nomination for the post of BCCI President.

Reflecting on the state of affairs in the board, the former skipper said that he now plans to shift his focus to bringing the house back in order.

“Happy and satisfied. It’s a very important time in Indian cricket administration because of all that happened in last 3 years. It’s satisfying to be in a position to make a difference along with the team,” he further added.

First Published: Oct 14, 2019 15:29 IST

tags
top news
‘Great to be looked as someone who can deliver in difficult situations’: Sourav Ganguly after filing BCCI president nomination
‘Great to be looked as someone who can deliver in difficult situations’: Sourav Ganguly after filing BCCI president nomination
Biggest pressure from FATF, says Doval as Pakistan seeks to dodge blacklist
Biggest pressure from FATF, says Doval as Pakistan seeks to dodge blacklist
‘Where is nikamma’: Mumbai Cong infighting intensifies with Nirupam tweet
‘Where is nikamma’: Mumbai Cong infighting intensifies with Nirupam tweet
Postpaid mobile services back in Kashmir 2 months after Article 370 move
Postpaid mobile services back in Kashmir 2 months after Article 370 move
Sourav Ganguly set to repeat unique double in Indian cricket after 65 years
Sourav Ganguly set to repeat unique double in Indian cricket after 65 years
Zakir Naik speeches inspired majority of 127 people arrested for ISIS links
Zakir Naik speeches inspired majority of 127 people arrested for ISIS links
Four national-level hockey players killed, three injured
Four national-level hockey players killed, three injured
Sonali Phogat on being a TikTok star, recent controversy over Pakistan remark
Sonali Phogat on being a TikTok star, recent controversy over Pakistan remark
trending topics
UP Cylinder BlastHAL StrikeDelhi Air PollutionAyodhya CaseDeepika PadukoneBigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka WaarShah Rukh KhanGoogle DoodleZakir NaikiPhone SE 2Varun Dhawan
don't miss
latest news
India News
cricket