‘Great to be looked as someone who can deliver in difficult situations’: Sourav Ganguly after filing BCCI president nomination

cricket

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 15:33 IST

Sourav Ganguly has filed his nomination as the BCCI president and this has officially cleared the ground for him to be the new BCCI president. Speaking after filing his nomination, the former skipper said that his primary focus will be to revamp the first class cricket and improve the financial conditions of the players.

“Great to be looked as someone who can deliver in difficult situations,” he said after filing nomination for the post of BCCI President.

Reflecting on the state of affairs in the board, the former skipper said that he now plans to shift his focus to bringing the house back in order.

“Happy and satisfied. It’s a very important time in Indian cricket administration because of all that happened in last 3 years. It’s satisfying to be in a position to make a difference along with the team,” he further added.

First Published: Oct 14, 2019 15:29 IST