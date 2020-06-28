News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 pm: Amit Shah dials Nitish Kumar after water level rises in Mahananda river and all the latest news

Updated: Jun 28, 2020 20:56 IST

Here are today's top news, analysis and opinion at 9 PM.

Amit Shah dials Nitish Kumar after water level rises in Mahananda river

Union home minister Amit Shah on Sunday spoke to Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on phone in the wake of rising water level in the Mahananda river due to continued heavy rains over the last one week in different parts of the state, especially in the Seemanchal region.

Boycott China Call: Bihar cancels tender of mega bridge project involving Chinese companies

The Bihar government on Sunday announced the cancellation of a tender awarded for construction of a new mega bridge parallel to Patna’s iconic Mahatma Gandhi Setu because two of the four contractors selected for the project had Chinese partners, said state minister for road construction Nand Kishore Yadav.

‘Conspiracy, people trying to topple me’: Nepal’s PM accuses India after border map row

Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on Sunday accused India of being behind a conspiracy to topple him for publishing the country’s new map that depicts Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura as part of Nepalese territory.

Maharashtra records highest single day Covid-19 spike for the 4th straight day with 5,493 new case

Maharashtra has recorded the highest single day Covid 19 spike for the fourth straight day with 5,493 new cases reported on Sunday, according to the state health department. The total number of coronavirus infections in the state has now reached 1,64,626 including 7,429 casualties, 156 of those were reported in the last 24 hours.

Telangana likely to reimpose lockdown in Hyderabad, surroundings as Covid-19 cases surge

The Telangana government is planning to reimpose lockdown in Greater Hyderabad municipal corporation limits for at least 15 days in the wake of a sharp spike in the number of Covid-19 positive cases. A decision to this effect will be taken in a couple of days after discussing the proposal in the state cabinet meeting, chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said, after a high-level meeting on Sunday.

‘Should not get on bad terms with the board’: Shoaib Akhtar’s suggestion to Mohammad Hafeez

Shoaib Akhtar, the former Pakistan pacer, feels all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez should have consulted with the Pakistan Cricket Board regarding his outcome of the Covid-19 test than share it with the world online.

Nana Patekar visits Sushant Singh Rajput’s family in Patna

Actor Nana Patekar visited late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s family in Patna on Sunday. Video shared on social media shows Nana meeting with Sushant’s father. As per a report in The New Indian Express, Nana paid tribute to Sushant by laying flowers next to his framed photograph. He discussed the actor and his works with his family.

Woman releases penguin to the sea, what it does next will melt your heart. Watch

Originally shared by Kaikoura Wildlife Rescue in 2017, the clip shows the release of an adult blue penguin in the sea. The clip has intrigued people again after being shared by IFS officer Susanta Nanda and it is exactly the type of content you need today.

The 21-second-long clip starts with a woman setting down the penguin on a beach. The penguin then turns around to look at the woman as if to express gratitude and then waddles off to the sea happily.

How Indian phone brands can make it big as Chinese players dominate

Indian smartphone companies have minuscule 0.2% market share, according to the research firm. Another research firm techARC says over the past six 6 years Indian smartphone brands’ market share slipped from 55-55% to under 2%.

