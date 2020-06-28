Telangana likely to reimpose lockdown in Hyderabad, surroundings as Covid-19 cases surge

india

The Telangana government is planning to reimpose lockdown in Greater Hyderabad municipal corporation limits for at least 15 days in the wake of a sharp spike in the number of Covid-19 positive cases.

A decision to this effect will be taken in a couple of days after discussing the proposal in the state cabinet meeting, chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said, after a high-level meeting on Sunday.

According to a statement from the chief minister’s office (CMO), health minister Eatala Rajender pointed out that several medical and health department officials and medical experts were asking for another 15-day lockdown under the GHMC limits.

Already, several shops, commercial establishments and markets had shut down their business operations voluntarily in view of the sharp rise in the Covid-19 cases in the city.

With the highest single-day jump of 1,087 Covid-19 cases on Sunday, Telangana’s tally crossed 13,000, overtaking Madhya Pradesh and Haryana, according to a news agency. Of the fresh cases, 888 were reported in Greater Hyderabad, the biggest hotspot, it added.

“Hyderabad is a metropolitan city with a population of nearly one crore. It is but natural that like other cities in the country, the spread of Corona is also high in the city. People started moving around after the lockdown was lifted. This led to the spread of the virus,” the minister pointed out.

In Tamil Nadu’s Chennai, lock down was re-imposed to contain the spread of the virus. Other cities in the country are also thinking on these lines. The medical and health department have also said that the re-imposition of lock down in Hyderabad will be good, Rajender said.

However, the chief minister said re-imposition of lock down was a very major decision, which had to be discussed in the state cabinet. The government machinery and people should be prepared for this, especially the police department, he added.

“A decision on lock down should be taken by soliciting views from all the concerned. Let us examine the situation keenly for two to three days. If need be, a cabinet meeting will be convened in three to four days to discuss the proposals for the lockdown, alternatives and other related issues and a decision will be taken,” KCR said.

The chief minister, however, said that there was no need to get anxious or entertain fear about the increasing number of positive cases in the city as the government had made all the arrangements for proper treatment of the needy.

The health minister said that compared to the national average, the death rate in Telangana was less and there was no need to fear. “We have kept thousands of beds ready in both government and private hospitals and colleges. Patients who are in critical conditions are treated in the hospitals. Asymptomatic patients are given treatment in their homes,” Rajender explained.