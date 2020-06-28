Maharashtra records highest single day Covid-19 spike for the 4th straight day with 5,493 new case

india

Updated: Jun 28, 2020 20:09 IST

Maharashtra has recorded the highest single day Covid 19 spike for the fourth straight day with 5,493 new cases reported on Sunday, according to the state health department. The total number of coronavirus infections in the state has now reached 1,64,626 including 7,429 casualties, 156 of those were reported in the last 24 hours. A total of 86,575 have recovered so far including 2,330 on Sunday. The state has also conducted 9,23,502 tests to detect coronavirus patients.

Maharashtra has been setting a new record for daily cases for since Thursday, when 4,841 new Covid-19 cases were recorded. The figures on Friday-5,024 infections—overtook Thursday tally and on Saturday the state created a new grim record by registering 5318 new infections.

The cases in Mumbai, however have registered a marginal decline over the last two days. 1, 287 new cases were reported in the Maximum City taking the cumulative toll to 75,539 including 4,371 deaths. 87 casualties were recorded in the last 24 hours, the health bulletin said.

On Saturday, Mumbai had posted 1,402 new cases.

