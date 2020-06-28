e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 28, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Woman releases penguin to the sea, what it does next will melt your heart. Watch

Woman releases penguin to the sea, what it does next will melt your heart. Watch

The caption of the original post, shared on Facebook, explains that the bird was injured. It “sustained a significant head wound while freeing itself from plastic netting”.

it-s-viral Updated: Jun 28, 2020 18:46 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The injured penguin was treated and released to the sea.
The injured penguin was treated and released to the sea.(Twitter/@susantananda3)
         

Penguins are among the most adorable birds in the animal world. Waddling on their little feet, these cuties are also one of the favourites of the Internet. A video of one such endearing creature has now given an aww-worthy moment to the netizens. Originally shared by Kaikoura Wildlife Rescue in 2017, the clip shows the release of an adult blue penguin in the sea. The clip has intrigued people again after being shared by IFS officer Susanta Nanda and it is exactly the type of content you need today.

The 21-second-long clip starts with a woman setting down the penguin on a beach. The penguin then turns around to look at the woman as if to express gratitude and then waddles off to the sea happily.

The caption of the original post, shared on Facebook, explains that the bird was injured. It “sustained a significant head wound while freeing itself from plastic netting.” The post further explains the video shows the bird being released into the wild after being treated.

“The pause of gratitude & thanks before vanishing to the sea. When the penguin is released back into the wild after rehabilitation from an injury, it turns around- as if to say I love you,” reads the caption of the post shared by Nanda.

Take a look at the video:

Posted on June 27, the clip has garnered over 11,600 views and tons of reaction from netizens. While some couldn’t stop gushing at the penguin’s gesture, others considered the clip as an important message regarding conservation of such beautiful birds.

One individual even shared another sweet story of a penguin.

Here’s how others reacted

What do you think of this wonderful video?

tags
top news
Telangana likely to reimpose lockdown in Hyderabad, surroundings as Covid-19 cases surge
Telangana likely to reimpose lockdown in Hyderabad, surroundings as Covid-19 cases surge
Top US health body adds 3 new symptoms of Covid-19
Top US health body adds 3 new symptoms of Covid-19
26/11 plotter Sajjid Mir lives under ‘highest level of ISI protection’ in Pakistan
26/11 plotter Sajjid Mir lives under ‘highest level of ISI protection’ in Pakistan
‘You say what China and Pakistan like’: Amit Shah’s scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi
‘You say what China and Pakistan like’: Amit Shah’s scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi
Tamil Nadu to transfer Tuticorin custodial deaths case to CBI after HC nod
Tamil Nadu to transfer Tuticorin custodial deaths case to CBI after HC nod
Covid-19: UK’s ‘Little India’ town Leicester facing first local lockdown
Covid-19: UK’s ‘Little India’ town Leicester facing first local lockdown
LIVE: Mumbai’s Dharavi reports 13 fresh cases of Covid-19
LIVE: Mumbai’s Dharavi reports 13 fresh cases of Covid-19
‘Not right to blame one section’: Sonu Sood on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death
‘Not right to blame one section’: Sonu Sood on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases State TallyCovid-19 Cases IndiaAtma Nirbhar UP Rojgar AbhiyanCOVID -19 RecoveryHow to check UP Result 2020UP Board Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In