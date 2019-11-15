News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 pm: Amnesty India raided by CBI in Bengaluru, says there is a ‘pattern of harassment’ and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 21:00 IST

Amnesty India raided by CBI in Bengaluru, says there is a ‘pattern of harassment’

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Friday raided the Bengaluru offices of Amnesty International India in connection with accusations that the non-profit had received foreign funds in violation of the law. Read more

Govt won’t release Consumer Expenditure data for 2017-18, cites ‘quality issues’

The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation on Friday said it won’t release Consumer Expenditure data for 2017-18, citing ‘data quality issues’. Read more

The migration to Mastodon

That Twitter is a hub of hate-fuelled rants, usually directed against some individual or organisation, and encourages a toxic, mob mentality in its millions of users, is not a matter of contention any more. Read more

Anushka Sharma stuns in white, Katy Perry and Malaika Arora go for metallic, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan dons an embroidered jacket at Karan Johar’s party. Pics inside

One of the industry’s most famous hosts, Karan Johar hosted a star-studded welcome party for international pop singer Katy Perry at his home last evening. Read more

Bluetooth devices may leak your secrets due to design flaw

Be it a fitness tracker, smartwatch, smart speaker or smart home assistant, the way Bluetooth devices communicate with the mobile apps leaves room for hackers to steal sensitive personal information, new research has found. Read more

Leopard pounces on bikers, misses by inches. Heart-stopping video captured

A video - which is equal parts scary and gripping - involving a leopard and bikers was shared on Twitter. Though it’s not clear when the video was captured or who clicked the clip, it captured people’s attention after being shared by IFS Susanta Nanda on the micro-blogging site. Read more

India vs Bangladesh: Virat Kohli asks Mayank Agarwal to go for double ton, batsman fulfills captain’s wishes - Watch

India opener Mayank Agarwal carried on his scintilliating form on Day 2 of the first Test against Bangladesh as he went on to register his second double hundred in the longest format in Indore. Read more