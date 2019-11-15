Govt won’t release Consumer Expenditure data for 2017-18, cites ‘quality issues’

business

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 20:32 IST

The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation said on Friday that the findings of the Consumer Expenditure Survey 2017-2018 will not be released due to data quality issues and the ministry would separately examine the feasibility of conducting the next such survey in 2020-2021.

The ministry said in a statement that it was aware of media reports regarding the consumer expenditure survey by the NSS stating that consumer expenditure is falling and that the report has been withheld due to its ‘adverse’ findings.

“We would like to emphatically state that there is a rigorous procedure for vetting of data and reports which are produced through surveys. All such submissions which come to the Ministry are draft in nature and cannot be deemed to be the final report,” the ministry said.

The ministry also revealed that the Advisory Committee on National Accounts Statistics had recommended that 2017-18 is not an appropriate year to be used as the new base year for rebasing of the GDP series.

The National Statistical Office (NSO) carried out an all-India survey on household consumption expenditure in the 75th round during the period July 2017 to June 2018.

The Consumer Expenditure Survey (CES) is usually conducted at quinquennial intervals and the last survey on consumer expenditure was conducted in the 68th round between July 2011 to June 2012.

The NSS Consumer Expenditure Survey generates estimates of household Monthly Per Capita Consumer Expenditure (MPCE) and the distribution of households and persons over the MPCE classes.

Designed to collect information regarding expenditure on consumption of goods and services (food and non-food) consumed by households, the results of the survey, after release, are also used for rebasing of the GDP and other macro-economic indicators.