Leopard pounces on bikers, misses by inches. Heart-stopping video captured

The video, clicked at night time, shows an empty and dimly lit road. However, a close look reveals a leopard standing on the roadside.

it-s-viral Updated: Nov 15, 2019 20:19 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A screengrab from the video shows the leopard pouncing on the bike.
A screengrab from the video shows the leopard pouncing on the bike. (Twitter/@susantananda3)
         

A video - which is equal parts scary and gripping - involving a leopard and bikers was shared on Twitter. Though it’s not clear when the video was captured or who clicked the clip, it captured people’s attention after being shared by IFS Susanta Nanda on the micro-blogging site.

“How could the leopard miss it,” Nanda wrote along with a quizzical emoji. “All were waiting to give right of way to its real owner, the leopard, when a motorcyclist wanted to have his way. Would have been his last ride,” he added. Also, asking people to learn to “respect the wild”.

The video, clicked at night time, shows an empty and dimly lit road. However, a close look reveals a leopard standing on the roadside. In a span of few seconds, the video goes from unassuming to thrilling - when a bike crosses the area where the animal is standing.

The animal runs out and pounces on the bike which has two riders on it. It’s only by a few inches that the animal misses its target. The leopard doesn’t chase the bike and disappears into the jungle on the other side of the road.

In the video, voices of men are also heard narrating the event unfolding.

Take a look:

Since being shared just a few hours back, the video has already amassed close to 1,600 views. It’s has also garnered about 183 likes. People dropped varied comments on the post. While one Twitter user pointed that night time communication near forest areas should be closed at night, another wrote about animal-human conflict. Another commented that the animal is probably a cub and that’s the reason it missed the bike. One more Twitter user showed appreciation using several emojis.

Back in July, a similar video went all sorts of viral on social media. Captured by riders inside Muthanga Wildlife Sanctuary in Wayanad, Kerala, the video shows a tiger chasing a bike.

