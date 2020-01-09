News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 pm: Centre withdraws security cover of Tamil Nadu Dy CM O Paneerselvam, DMK leader Stalin and all the latest news at this hour

Updated: Jan 09, 2020 20:59 IST

Centre withdraws security cover of Tamil Nadu Dy CM O Paneerselvam, DMK leader Stalin

The Centre on Thursday withdrew the security cover provided to Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and DMK president MK Stalin, government officials told news agency ANI.

‘Shocking’: BJP’s Murli Manohar Joshi asks Centre to sack JNU V-C

Veteran BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi on Thursday weighed in on the stand-off between Jawaharlal Nehru University students and the Vice Chancellor with a clear advice to the government to sack V-C Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar.

JNU students marching towards Rashtrapati Bhavan detained, later released by Delhi Police

JNU students tried to march towards the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday protesting the violence on the university campus earlier this week, but were stopped and later detained by the Delhi Police.

Japan world’s most powerful passport, Pak 4th worst. This is where India stands

The Henley Passport Index, which periodically measures the world's most travel-friendly passports, released its first report of the new decade on Wednesday.

Deepika Padukone, Laxmi Agarwal stun in classic Sabyasachi sarees at the special screening of Chhapaak

Deepika Padukone is a trailblazer, be it her movie roles, her open acceptance to suffering from depression, her integrity when it comes to causes she believes in, and even her fashion sense for that matter.

Visually impaired Odisha girl cracks state civil services exam in first attempt

The negligence by doctors in a premeier hospital in the city during a operation in 2003 cost Tapaswini Das her eyesight, but it could not deter the 23-year-old girl to crack the Odisha civil services exam the results of which were announced on Monday.

Ganguly posts ‘training’ photo, Tendulkar hilariously trolls him

Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar and former India captain and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly engaged in a hilarious banter on social media that left fans in splits.