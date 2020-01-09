e-paper
Home / Cricket / 'Well done dadi': Sourav Ganguly posts 'training' photo, Sachin Tendulkar hilariously trolls him

‘Well done dadi’: Sourav Ganguly posts ‘training’ photo, Sachin Tendulkar hilariously trolls him

Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly are regarded as one of the finest opening pairs ever to grace the gentleman’s sport. The duo scored 6,609 runs together in ODIs in 136 innings at a fine average of 49.32.

cricket Updated: Jan 09, 2020 19:55 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File image of Sourav Ganguly and Sachin Tendulkar.
File image of Sourav Ganguly and Sachin Tendulkar.(PTI)
         

Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar and former India captain and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly engaged in a hilarious banter on social media that left fans in splits. It all started with Ganguly uploading his training photo on social media which read: “A good fitness session in a cold morning is very freshning....”

Also Read: Think Indian, there are benefits coming your way: Ravi Shastri on CAA

To this, Tendulkar replied: “Well done dadi! Kya baat hai...”

Ganguly took note of Tendulkar’s comment and he replied: “@sachintendulkar... thank you champion... always was a fitness freak.... u remember the great training days?”

Also Read: No Dhoni but an uncapped finds place in Kiwi great’s India T20 WC squad

Tendulkar then hilariously trolled Ganguly as he wrote: “Ye Dadi.. We all know how much you enjoyed training! Especially ‘Skipping’.”

Hindustantimes

Also Read: On Dhoni’s future, Shastri drops biggest hint about T20 WC participation

Tendulkar and Ganguly are regarded as one of the finest opening pairs ever to grace the ‘Gentleman’s sport’. The duo scored 6,609 runs together in ODIs in 136 innings at a fine average of 49.32. Tendulkar remains the highest run-getter in the history of the game in both formats. As for Ganguly, he is the third highest run-scorer in ODIs for India and is regarded as one of the finest leaders ever to play the sport.

