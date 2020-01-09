‘Think Indian, there are benefits coming your way,’ says Ravi Shastri on CAA

cricket

Team India coach Ravi Shastri has put his weight behind the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). The former India cricketer, who is in his second stint as the coach of the national men’s cricket team asked the people of India to be patient and said that there are benefits in the long run, when asked to comment about the issues surrounding CAA during an interview with CNN-News18.

“Ever since I was 18 years of age I played for India, so I think Indian. I don’t think what nationality, ‘yeh,woh’ because in my team also there were all sorts. Different castes, different religions,” Shastri told the news channel.

“India per say I say guys be patient because I can see plenty of positives coming out of it in the long run. Think Indian, don’t think I am this, I am that. Think Indian and there are benefits coming your way. I am sure the government has thought about it. Now it is about the implementation. If there are still things that need to be tweaked here or there I am sure they will do it. For the benefit of India, for the benefit of Indians. I am speaking as an Indian here,” he added.

Earlier, Indian captain Virat Kohli was asked to comment on the protests against CAA and he chose to not give an opinion on the matter citing lack of ‘total knowledge’.

““And the issue—I do not want to be irresponsible and speak on something that has, you know, radical opinions (on) both sides. I need to have total information, total knowledge of what it means and what is going on and then be responsible to give opinion on it. Because you can say one thing and then someone can say another thing. So, I would not like to get involved in something that I don’t have total knowledge of and it’s not going to be responsible on my part to comment on,” Kohli had responded.

India are currently playing Sri Lanka in a three-match T20I series. After the first match in Guwahati was washed out, India won the second match in Indore on a canter and look hot favourites to wrap up the series in the decider in Pune on Friday.