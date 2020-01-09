e-paper
‘Shocking’: BJP’s Murli Manohar Joshi asks Centre to sack JNU V-C

Murli Manohar Joshi cited reports that the education ministry had twice advised the vice chancellor to take steps to arrive at a working formula to resolve the issue of enhanced fees at the university.

india Updated: Jan 09, 2020 20:05 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Veteran BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi on Thursday weighed in on the stand-off between Jawaharlal Nehru University students and the Vice Chancellor
Veteran BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi on Thursday weighed in on the stand-off between Jawaharlal Nehru University students and the Vice Chancellor(HT Photo)
         

Veteran BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi on Thursday weighed in on the stand-off between Jawaharlal Nehru University students and the Vice Chancellor with a clear advice to the government to sack V-C Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar.

Joshi, who was the education minister in Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, cited reports that the education ministry had twice advised the vice chancellor to take steps to arrive at a working formula to resolve the issue of enhanced fees at the university.

 

“It is shocking that the VC is adamant for not implementing the government proposal. This attitude is deplorable and in my opinion such a VC should not be allowed to continue on this post,” Joshi tweeted on Thursday evening, hours after scores of university students were detained for trying to march to Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Jagadesh Kumar has been facing nationwide criticism, particularly after masked goons entered the university campus under his watch on Sunday evening and thrashed students. He has been targeted for allegedly doing little to stop the goons and not calling the police which waited at the gates of the university.

Kumar has also been widely criticised for not reaching out to his students who were beaten with sticks, rods and hammers.

