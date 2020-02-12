News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 PM: Donald Trump looks forward to seeing ‘millions’ at his Gujarat rally and all the latest news at this hour

Updated: Feb 12, 2020 20:59 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9 PM . Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Donald Trump looks forward to seeing ‘millions’ at his Gujarat rally

President Donald Trump is excited about the “millions” of people he expects to see on the way from the Ahmedabad airport to the venue of a public rally he is expected to jointly address with Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he visits India on February 24-25 with First Lady Melania Trump.

2 Indian crew test positive for coronavirus on cruise ship off Japanese coast

Two Indians, part of the crew of a cruise ship that is docked off the Japanese coast, have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the Indian embassy said on Wednesday. The Diamond Princess cruise ship with 3,711 people on board include 138 Indians including passengers and crew.

Delhi CM Kejriwal likely to retain cabinet ministers in new AAP govt

Arvind Kejriwal who will be sworn in on Sunday as the chief minister of Delhi for the third successive term, is likely to retain all the cabinet ministers who were part of his previous government, senior leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) confirmed on Wednesday.

Wendell Rodricks dies, Sona Mohapatra leads Bollywood in paying tribute

Members of the film and fashion industries are paying tributes to designer Wendell Rodricks, who died in Goa on Wednesday, at the age of 59.

IPL 2020: Royal Challenger Bangalore to change name ahead of next season?

Royal Challengers Bangalore can have a name change ahead of the new season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) as they changed their name of their official Twitter handle on Wednesday. The account removed its display picture and cover picture while the name was changed to ‘Royal Challengers’. The same was done on their Instagram and Facebook accounts which hints at a possible announcement of a new name along with a new logo.

Can Arvind Kejriwal go national? | Opinion

As Arvind Kejriwal storms back to power with another remarkable majority in the Delhi Vidhan Sabha elections, the question might inevitably be asked: Can the AAP leader be a future challenger to Prime Minister Modi? Well, yes and no, writes Rajdeep Sardsai

WhatsApp now has over 2 billion users globally

WhatsApp, the most popular messaging app globally has now reached the two billion mark. WhatsApp also took this opportunity to highlight the messaging app’s end-to-end encryption and how users should trust it.

