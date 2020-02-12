Donald Trump looks forward to seeing ‘millions’ at his Gujarat rally

world

Updated: Feb 12, 2020 20:14 IST

President Donald Trump is excited about the “millions” of people he expects to see on the way from the Ahmedabad airport to the venue of a public rally he is expected to jointly address with Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he visits India on February 24-25 with First Lady Melania Trump.

Trump told reporters at the White House Monday Modi told him, possibly during a phone call past weekend when they discussed the upcoming visit, “we will have millions and millions of people. He thinks we will have 5-7 million people just from the airport to the new stadium”.

Trump called Modi a “friend of mine” and a “great gentleman”, and marvelled at the size of the crowd he was expecting to see in India. Trump also said he was impressed by the 50,000 that showed up for the Howdy Modi event the two leaders addressed in Houston last September.

“When we have 50,000 people, I’m not going to feel so good,” he joked about the millions that will be waiting for him.

Prime Minister Modi followed up with the US president shortly on Twitter, assuring that a “memorable welcome” awaits him and the First Lady. “Extremely delighted that @POTUS, @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS will visit India on 24th and 25th February. India will accord a memorable welcome to our esteemed guests.”

“This visit is a very special one and it will go a long way in further cementing India-USA friendship,” he added, and continued in that vein in another post, that the two countries “share a common commitment to democracy and pluralism. Our nations are cooperating extensively on a wide range of issues. Robust friendship between our nations augurs well not only for our citizens but also for the entire world”.

The two leaders share a personal rapport, strengthened by frequent meeting and phone calls, according to officials from both sides.

President Trump and the First Lady will visit Ahmedabad and New Delhi and stop over briefly in Agra on the way home, according to people familiar with the discussions. The precise itinerary of the will be announced closer to the date, with more details about the rally and meetings.

President Trump appears keenest about the rally, which he had asked for, according to the people cited earlier, impressed by the Howdy Modi turnout. Trump’s visit comes on the heels of the upcoming November election which comprises voting groups, large and small, with an eye on a second term.