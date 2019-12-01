News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 pm: Fast track court for Hyderabad veterinarian gang rape and murder case and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Dec 01, 2019 20:58 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Fast track court for Hyderabad veterinarian gang rape and murder case

Telangana government has ordered setting up of a fast track court to try the case of the Hyderabad veterinary doctor, who was gang-raped and murdered brutally by four men on the city outskirts on November 27, said a statement from the chief minister’s office. Read here

‘Still with Hindutva ideology, won’t ever leave it’: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, who has formed a government in the state with Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress, on Sunday asserted that Shiv Sena was always with the ideology of Hindutva. Read here

Japan for peaceful resolution of Kashmir issue through dialogue

Japan on Sunday called for a peaceful resolution of the Kashmir issue through dialogue in view of the long-standing differences of views on the region. Read here

11 wounded in New Orleans shooting: Police

Eleven people were wounded in a shooting early Sunday in New Orleans’ French Quarter, a popular tourist hub, US police said, adding that two of the victims were in a critical condition. Read here

Man rides unusually tall bicycle, old video goes viral again. Watch

A video of a man riding a really tall bicycle is going all sorts of viral on social media. Though the video is old, it again captured people’s attention after recently being shared on Twitter. Read here

‘Please ask him: Sourav Ganguly on MS Dhoni’s participation in T20 World Cup

“Please ask Dhoni,” was Sourav Ganguly’s response when the BCCI President was asked if the iconic wicket-keeper batsman would be part of next year’s T20 World Cup in Australia. Read here

After Airtel, Reliance Jio announces new all-in-one plans with hiked tariffs

After Vodafone-Idea and Airtel, Reliance Jio has announced it will soon introduce new all-in-one plans. The revised all-in-one plans will come into effect on December 6, 2019. Read here