News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 pm: Fast track court for Hyderabad veterinarian gang rape and murder case and all the latest news at this hour
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.india Updated: Dec 01, 2019 20:58 IST
Fast track court for Hyderabad veterinarian gang rape and murder case
Telangana government has ordered setting up of a fast track court to try the case of the Hyderabad veterinary doctor, who was gang-raped and murdered brutally by four men on the city outskirts on November 27, said a statement from the chief minister’s office. Read here
‘Still with Hindutva ideology, won’t ever leave it’: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray
Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, who has formed a government in the state with Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress, on Sunday asserted that Shiv Sena was always with the ideology of Hindutva. Read here
Japan for peaceful resolution of Kashmir issue through dialogue
Japan on Sunday called for a peaceful resolution of the Kashmir issue through dialogue in view of the long-standing differences of views on the region. Read here
11 wounded in New Orleans shooting: Police
Eleven people were wounded in a shooting early Sunday in New Orleans’ French Quarter, a popular tourist hub, US police said, adding that two of the victims were in a critical condition. Read here
Man rides unusually tall bicycle, old video goes viral again. Watch
A video of a man riding a really tall bicycle is going all sorts of viral on social media. Though the video is old, it again captured people’s attention after recently being shared on Twitter. Read here
‘Please ask him: Sourav Ganguly on MS Dhoni’s participation in T20 World Cup
“Please ask Dhoni,” was Sourav Ganguly’s response when the BCCI President was asked if the iconic wicket-keeper batsman would be part of next year’s T20 World Cup in Australia. Read here
After Airtel, Reliance Jio announces new all-in-one plans with hiked tariffs
After Vodafone-Idea and Airtel, Reliance Jio has announced it will soon introduce new all-in-one plans. The revised all-in-one plans will come into effect on December 6, 2019. Read here