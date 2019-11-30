News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 pm: JuD chief Hafiz Saeed to face trial for terror financing charges on Dec 7 and all the latest news at this hour

india

JuD chief Hafiz Saeed to face trial for terror financing charges on December 7

Mumbai terror attack mastermind and chief of the banned JuD Hafiz Saeed will be prosecuted for terror financing charges by an anti-terrorism court here next month, an official said on Saturday.

‘Aaditya Rashmi Uddhav Thackeray’: How Sena’s young gun introduced himself in Maharashtra assembly

Marking his first time in Maharashtra assembly on Saturday, Shiv Sena’s young gun Aaditya Thackeray and MLA from Worli introduced himself as ‘Aditya Rashmi Uddhav Thackeray, panchavis (Marathi for 25)’.

After 25 years in prison for Rajiv Gandhi’s murder, Nalini Sriharan wants mercy killing

Nalini Sriharan, one of the seven convicts in former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination case has demanded mercy killing along with her husband Murugan alias Sriharan, who is also a convict in the case.

‘Maharashtra’s side effect could be visible in Bihar soon’: Raghuvansh Prasad Singh

After a brief lull, speculations of ruling JD(U) realigning with the opposition’s RJD led alliance came into focus once again on Saturday when senior RJD leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh asserted that both RJD-JD(U) were in talks for a new alliance. He claimed the ‘side effect’ of the recent Maharashtra political crisis would be visible in Bihar politics soon.

Two army personnel killed as avalanche hits patrol in Southern Siachen

Two army soldiers were killed at Southern glacier after their patrol was hit by an avalanche on Saturday morning. This is the second similar incident in Siachen in last two weeks. Earlier, avalanche had hit army personnel in northern glacier of Siachen.

World AIDs Day 2019: How to practise safe sex in your 20s, avoid STDs

Of the many initiatives taken up by the World Health Organisation a very important campaign is World AIDS Day which is observed every year on December 1. The initiative aims to raise awareness about HIV/AIDS among the global population.

‘When lies are spoken so much...’: Virat Kohli opens up on Anushka Sharma-Farokh Engineer controversy

India skipper Virat Kohli has spoken out on the infamous row involving wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and former cricketer Farokh Engineer. Engineer, in an interview to a national daily, had slammed the Indian selection committee and went on to say that he had seen them serve tea to Anushka during 2019 ICC World Cup.

