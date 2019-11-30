e-paper
Saturday, Nov 30, 2019

Two army personnel killed as avalanche hits patrol in Southern Siachen

india Updated: Nov 30, 2019 18:29 IST
Mir Ehsan
Mir Ehsan
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Two personnel killed as avalanche hits Army patrol. (Representative Image)
Two personnel killed as avalanche hits Army patrol. (Representative Image)(ANI)
         

Two army soldiers were killed at Southern glacier after their patrol was hit by an avalanche on Saturday morning.

This is the second similar incident in Siachen in last two weeks. Earlier, avalanche had hit army personnel in northern glacier of Siachen.

Army spokesperson Colonel Rajesh Kalia said that an army patrol operating at an altitude of approximately 18,000 feet in Southern Siachen Glacier was hit by an avalanche during the early hours of 30 November 2019.

“An Avalanche Rescue Team (ART) following the patrol immediately rushed and managed to locate and pull out all members of the patrol. Simultaneously, Army helicopters were pressed into service to evacuate the avalanche victims,” he said

He added that despite best efforts by the medical teams, two Army personnel succumbed in the avalanche.

On November 18, four soldiers and two porters were killed when eight personnel operating in the Northern Sector of Siachen Glacier at an altitude of 19,000 feet were hit by an avalanche on 18.

Soon after the avalanche, rescue teams from the nearby posts were rushed to the location.

Out of the eight, seven personnel who were severely injured were pulled out of the debris and rushed to the nearest military hospital. The seven were also provided critical care by the medical teams.However, four soldiers and two civilian porters succumbed to extreme hypothermia.

Due to heavy snowfall Siachen is prone to avalanches and soldiers have to face extreme weather conditions in the region.

