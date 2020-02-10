News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 PM: Man gives triple talaq to wife in UP, sets her on fire for not meeting dowry demands and all the latest news at this hour

Updated: Feb 10, 2020 20:59 IST

Here are today's top news, analysis and opinion at 9 PM.

Man gives triple talaq to wife in UP, sets her on fire for not meeting dowry demands

A man, along with four of his family members, was arrested on Monday for allegedly setting his wife on fire after giving her triple ‘talaq’ (divorce) for not meeting dowry demands.

How India quietly planned the evacuation of 600 Indian students from Wuhan

The evacuation of 647 Indians from Hubei, the province worst-hit by the new coronavirus pneumonia (NCP) outbreak, was a complex exercise which included the listing of hundreds of unregistered Indians, reassuring panicky Indian students about their safety and negotiating hard with Chinese authorities grappling with the most critical medical emergency in decades.

IndiGo captain suspended for 3 months for threatening wheelchair-bound passenger

Aviation regulator DGCA on Monday suspended an IndiGo captain for three months for allegedly intimidating and threatening a wheelchair-bound senior citizen in a Chennai-Bengaluru flight on January 13, an official said.

India’s first coronavirus patient recovers, may get to go home soon

Amid the World Health Organization’s (WHO) latest warning that the coronavirus outbreak outside China can accelerate in the coming days, there is some good news from Kerala which reported the country’s all three positive cases.

Why the Delhi election matters | Opinion

The verdict of Delhi’s assembly election will be out today. The results will not only determine who governs the city for five years, but will also leave a new imprint on the canvas of Indian democracy.

Oscars 2020 fashion: Natalie Portman dons cape with names of Oscar-snubbed female directors

Natalie Portman has made a real fashion statement at the 92nd Oscars’ red carpet as she chose to wear a cape over her gown embroidered with the names of women who directed movies last year, and were snubbed for this year’s ceremony. Natalie’s gown and cape are from the house of Dior.

India predicted XI for 3rd ODI - Virat Kohli might make multiple changes at Mount Maunganui

India going into the last match of an ODI series with no chance of a comeback in it is rare. What makes it rarest is that it has come after a 5-0 historic T20I win against the same opposition. All the reason why the opposition – New Zealand – deserves a lot of credit. India’s only objective going into the 3rd ODI against New Zealand at Mount Maunganui will be to avoid a whitewash – which they have never suffered against New Zealand in a series where three or more matches have been involved.

Cat thinks long before hitting dog, what follows will make you LOL. Watch

Every now and then, the Internet presents such posts which show the mischievous and trouble-making sides of a cat. An old video, which again created a stir after being shared on reddit, captures exactly the same. It shows a cat thinking long and hard before hitting a dog sitting next to it. However, it’s what follows next that has now left people laughing out loud.

