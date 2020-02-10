Cat thinks long before hitting dog, what follows will make you LOL. Watch

it-s-viral

Updated: Feb 10, 2020 17:53 IST

Every now and then, the Internet presents such posts which show the mischievous and trouble-making sides of a cat. An old video, which again created a stir after being shared on reddit, captures exactly the same. It shows a cat thinking long and hard before hitting a dog sitting next to it. However, it’s what follows next that has now left people laughing out loud.

In the 36-second-long video, the cat and the dog are seen sitting on a couch. While the dog is looking at something in front of it, the feline is intently staring at the pooch. Within seconds, the cat slowly raises a paw to hit the dog – but it pauses for a few moments. Eventually, however, it hits the dog who retaliates in response – creating a funny situation.

There’s a chance that the video will tickle your funny bone too:

Since being shared just 12-hour-back, the post garnered over 32,000 upvotes on reddit – and the numbers are only increasing. People dropped all sorts of comments on the video. While some wrote that the clip made them laugh, others pointed out the plight of the dog and roguish nature of the cat.

“From the look on the dogs face it deals with this a lot,” wrote a reddit user. “Why are cats such selfish beings? Don’t want to be bothered yet love to bother everything in existence,” commented another. “This cat is about to hit me, and you’re laughing, *you’re laughing*,” joked a third.

