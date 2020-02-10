e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 10, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / It's Viral / Cat thinks long before hitting dog, what follows will make you LOL. Watch

Cat thinks long before hitting dog, what follows will make you LOL. Watch

In the 36-second-long video, the cat and the dog are seen sitting on a couch

it-s-viral Updated: Feb 10, 2020 17:53 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The video has sparked a wave of laughter.
The video has sparked a wave of laughter. (Screengrab)
         

Every now and then, the Internet presents such posts which show the mischievous and trouble-making sides of a cat. An old video, which again created a stir after being shared on reddit, captures exactly the same. It shows a cat thinking long and hard before hitting a dog sitting next to it. However, it’s what follows next that has now left people laughing out loud.

In the 36-second-long video, the cat and the dog are seen sitting on a couch. While the dog is looking at something in front of it, the feline is intently staring at the pooch. Within seconds, the cat slowly raises a paw to hit the dog – but it pauses for a few moments. Eventually, however, it hits the dog who retaliates in response – creating a funny situation.

There’s a chance that the video will tickle your funny bone too:

cat contemplating hitting the dog from r/videos

Since being shared just 12-hour-back, the post garnered over 32,000 upvotes on reddit – and the numbers are only increasing. People dropped all sorts of comments on the video. While some wrote that the clip made them laugh, others pointed out the plight of the dog and roguish nature of the cat.

“From the look on the dogs face it deals with this a lot,” wrote a reddit user. “Why are cats such selfish beings? Don’t want to be bothered yet love to bother everything in existence,” commented another. “This cat is about to hit me, and you’re laughing, *you’re laughing*,” joked a third.

What do you think of the video?

tags
top news
India’s first coronavirus patient recovers, may get to go home soon
India’s first coronavirus patient recovers, may get to go home soon
Fresh batch of foreign diplomats to visit Jammu and Kashmir this week
Fresh batch of foreign diplomats to visit Jammu and Kashmir this week
IndiGo captain suspended for threatening wheelchair-bound passenger
IndiGo captain suspended for threatening wheelchair-bound passenger
‘Highest concern for children’, says SC on death of infant at Shaheen Bagh
‘Highest concern for children’, says SC on death of infant at Shaheen Bagh
‘Public road can’t be blocked indefinitely’: SC to Centre on Shaheen Bagh protest
‘Public road can’t be blocked indefinitely’: SC to Centre on Shaheen Bagh protest
Kia Motors to unveil all-new Sorento SUV, global debut on March 3
Kia Motors to unveil all-new Sorento SUV, global debut on March 3
‘Shameful end’: IND, BAN players in ugly fight after U19 WC final - WATCH
‘Shameful end’: IND, BAN players in ugly fight after U19 WC final - WATCH
Watch | Oscars 2020: Bong Joon Ho’s Parasite wins big, Joaquin Phoenix wins Best Actor
Watch | Oscars 2020: Bong Joon Ho’s Parasite wins big, Joaquin Phoenix wins Best Actor
trending topics
Delhi Elections 2020Delhi Exit Polls 2020Oscars 2020General RawatOscars 2020 Winners

don't miss

latest news

india news