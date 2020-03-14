News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 PM: PM Modi to lead Saarc leaders’ video conference on COVID-19 and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Mar 14, 2020 20:59 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated for you at 9 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Video conference of Saarc leaders on COVID-19 to be held on Sunday

The video conference of Saarc leaders to frame a strategy to counter coronavirus, mooted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will be held on Sunday, people familiar with developments said on Saturday.

Read more.

Flight to evacuate Indians from new Covid 19 epicentre, Italy, departs

An Air India special flight left on Saturday to evacuate over 200 Indian citizens from Italy which is the new global epicenter of coronavirus with close to 1300 deaths and 18,000 infections. The special plane left Delhi late afternoon and will land in Milan early Sunday morning.

Read more.

Mobile phones to late fee waiver, here are 5 big GST Council decisions

The central government announced key decisions taken by the 39th GST Council meet on Saturday including a six per cent hike in GST for mobile phones. The meeting was held in the backdrop of reduced collections and continued difficulties encountered by users while accessing the GSTN system.

Read more.

Urine cure? UK targets myths, fake news about coronavirus

The Boris Johnson government is funding a new initiative to challenge myths, misinformation, conspiracies and mistruths such as drinking bleach or urine to cure coronavirus, as the UK grapples with new cases and deaths.

Read more.

Padma Award ceremony, scheduled to be held on April 3, postponed due to coronavirus

The government on Saturday announced that the Padma Award ceremony which was scheduled to be held on April 3 at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi, has been postponed due to coronavirus outbreak, according to news agency ANI.

Read more.

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly says IPL 2020 will be a truncated one if it happens

The BCCI President Sourav Ganguly on Saturday said that the upcoming edition of Indian Premier League will be cut short if it happens, news agency PTI reported.

Read more.

Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Taapsee Pannu: Best and worst dressed celebrities at Zee Cine Awards 2020

From Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday, to Ranveer Singh and Tara Sutaria, here are the best and worst dressed celebrities at the Zee Cine Awards 2020.

Read more.

GST increase for phones from 12% to 18% will crumble the industry: Xiaomi India MD

Everyone will be forced to increase prices. This will further weaken mobile industry’s #MakeInIndia program, said Xiaomi’s Manu Kumar Jain. According to an IDC (International Data Corporation) report, the Indian smartphone market grew only by an 8% YoY in 2019, though India was still amongst a handful of top markets last year. This hike in GST is going to act as a deterrent to the growth India witnessed on the global smartphone market list.

Read more.