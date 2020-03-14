Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Taapsee Pannu: Best and worst dressed celebrities at Zee Cine Awards 2020

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Mar 14, 2020 17:56 IST

The global scare regarding the Coronavirus or COVID 19 pandemic has resulted in the cancellation of several events, fashion shows, forums, conclaves, you name it. And for good reason, as the number of infected people has been increasing tremendously every passing day. However, some events have been turned into closed-door events with a select list of invitees, an example of such an event was the Zee Cine Awards 2020 that took place in Mumbai on Friday night, however, unlike always the event was closed to the public.

We truly hope the organiser’s and celebrities may have taken the necessary precautions for the event as it seems awfully unsafe to be out and about at all, but then, there’s no stopping Bollywood, is there? So all of B-town’s biggest, and some small, names donned on their best jewels and fanciest garb as they strutted down the red carpet, possibly for the last time for a few weeks at least. From Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday, to Ranveer Singh and Tara Sutaria, here are the best and worst dressed celebrities at the Zee Cine Awards 2020. Read on:

Ananya Panday’s shimmery black one-shouldered gown with the thigh-high slit by Monique Lhuillier looked absolutely stunning. The actor wore minimal make-up, strappy heels and had her hair up in a bun with loose tresses framing her face.

Sara Ali Khan’s pale baby pink gown with a thigh high slit by Georges Chakra and the little bow detailing on the corset was an interesting choice. The feathered effect was also an interesting touch. The Love Aaj Kal actor had her hair up in a ponytail and strands of wavy hair framed her face.

Ranveer Singh is the most effortlessly stylish man in Bollywood without a doubt, and the actor wowed us once again with his stunningly vibrant Versace attire. The black coat had a psychedelic combination of prints of vibrant vases and jars all over it. The actor won awards in three categories: best actor, song of the year and best on-screen pair for Gully Boy with Alia Bhatt.

The ever-stylish Taapsee Pannu opted for a black gown by Tanieya Khanuja, the Thappad actor sported deep red lips and her hair in a bun along with her gorgeous gown. The gown had an embroidered mesh overlay that was draped delicately around her shoulders.

Kriti Sanon looked stunning in an emerald green number by Shantanu and Nikhil. The gown had a ruffled neckline and a cutout waist, looking perfect on the slender actor.

Who do you think looked great at the red carpet?

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter